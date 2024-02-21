The Hokies came out firing, scoring four goals in the first five minutes of the game. Paige Tyson kicked it off with a goal just 43 seconds into the match. Queens did not get on the board until there was 2:47 left to play in the first quarter when Tech had already gotten out to a 6-0 lead.

Virginia Tech scored 15 goals in the first half against Queens and improved to 3-1 on the season Wednesday night. The Hokies defeated the Royals 19-6, notching their second consecutive win after a rough loss to No. 3 James Madison a week ago.

Ella Rishko scored three times in the first quarter and finished with four goals, continuing her dominance from the win against Mercer on Saturday where she scored five times.

“After bouncing back from the first two kind of more difficult games, especially for our offense, we've been working super hard on and off the field, like working through our kinks and working with our teammates,” Rishko said. “And today, our team really just put everything together; like our draw team, our defense and our offense, especially. We just worked together really well and gave each other a lot of opportunities to score.”

“She is super athletic,” Coach Skiera said. “I think just her stature; she changes direction so quickly. And I think it's just her athleticism that really allows her to shine and she's a very smart, intellectual player as well. … We'll continue to move her around and make sure she's ‘unscoutable’. But she's a tough, tough player and she's been shooting and finishing really well the last few games, so we're excited to see her putting up that many goals.”

The Hokies continued to dominate on the offensive side of the ball, improving on their seven-goal first quarter with an eight-goal second quarter. Tech has now scored 15 goals in the first half of two consecutive games.

“Incredible,” Coach Skiera said. … “I was like, ‘that's my team.’ Like that's how I thought we would respond. And so, to see them do that and not lose confidence on the offensive end and do a great job shooting and finishing against the talented Mercer team, that was great. It certainly carried into tonight as well. They had a really great start, so I'm super proud of them.”

Transfer Kayla Downey, who has been a great addition to the Hokie squad from Coastal Carolina, had six assists in the first half today. The program record for assists in a game was eight, but no starters played in the second half because of a 15-3 advantage at the break.

“I think my teammates did a great job getting open and finishing,” Downey said. “[We’ve been] working on it a lot in practice. So, seeing it translate into the game was a lot of fun.”

“We brought her here for a reason,” Coach Skiera said. “She's unbelievable at her craft. She sees the game so well from X. She’s just an unbelievable feeder and I think even just in our first four games, you can see the impact that she's made. Kind of that missing piece of the puzzle for us.”

A lot of players contributed for Tech, which is expected when a team puts up 19 goals. Rishko had four, and so did Claire Schotta, who’s been having a great season up to this point. Vergano had one, and so did Downey along with her six assists. Blair Guy and Marie Cacciabaudo both scored twice. Freshman Lauren Kelly also was able to score her first career goal.

Goalkeeper Jocelyn Torres had another effective night, only allowing three goals and notching four saves in the first half.

The Hokies will be back on the road Saturday to face Louisville and kick off ACC play. They will look to get their third consecutive win. It will be Tech’s third road match in their last four games.

“Some are easier than others,” Torres said. “We had a seven hour to Mercer this week, and it's just a really long ride. It makes you tired, so you have to manage your schedule a little bit better. But I think anytime that we get to spend time together as a team, we always have the best time ever, so that helps us kind of get through it, because we're all in it together.”