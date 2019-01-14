Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech's senior class was a small one in 2018 - perhaps one of the factors that led to a disappointing year - but the key members of it still have football to play. They'll participate in collegiate all-star games in hopes of impressing NFL scouts.

East West Shrine Game

NFL Network, 3 p.m. Jan. 19 Ricky Walker is one of the most-anticipated players in this game, largely because his injury-riddled senior year didn't give a good representation of what he could provide at the next level. People want to see what he can bring with a few weeks off (with just one game in the middle of nearly eight weeks of rest), showing his stuff for the next level. The Athletic's Dane Brugler is excited for his potential:

"I went with Walker, who loves to mix things up with his relentless motor, despite playing a high volume of snaps. His contact balance and ability to convert speed to power will translate well to the pro game." — Dane Brugler/The Athletic