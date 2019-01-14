Ricky Walker will play in this weekend's Shrine Game
Virginia Tech's senior class was a small one in 2018 - perhaps one of the factors that led to a disappointing year - but the key members of it still have football to play.
They'll participate in collegiate all-star games in hopes of impressing NFL scouts.
East West Shrine Game
NFL Network, 3 p.m. Jan. 19
Ricky Walker is one of the most-anticipated players in this game, largely because his injury-riddled senior year didn't give a good representation of what he could provide at the next level. People want to see what he can bring with a few weeks off (with just one game in the middle of nearly eight weeks of rest), showing his stuff for the next level.
The Athletic's Dane Brugler is excited for his potential:
Walker's season finished with 49 total tackles, 10.5 for loss with two sacks. He also hurried the quarterback four times, forced two fumbles, and broke up one pass.
However, it wasn't all sunshine and roses: the Hokies' defense finished No. 122 against the run, with the D-line playing a large role in those struggles, No. 89 in sacks, and No. 115 overall in opponents' yards per play. Walker will have to answer (with some obvious responses, such as injury to himself and his teammates) for why a unit finished that poorly despite his senior leadership.
He was not in the top 100 defensive tackles nationally according to Pro Football Focus, and was just No. 18 in the ACC. That's hardly "draft this guy immediately" performance. Again, there are reasons that can explain that lack of success, but at the end of the day, Walker will have to do most of his talking on the field.
His opportunity comes Saturday.