From University release:

BLACKSBURG –Virginia Tech redshirt senior defensive tackle Ricky Walker has been named to the watch lists for the Outland Trophy and the Nagurski Trophy, the award’s respective committees announced Tuesday.

Walker (6-2, 300) enjoyed a career year for the Hokies in 2017 as he racked up 41 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 13 starts at defensive tackle. An All-ACC Honorable Mention selection, his tackles for loss total ranked 15th in the conference and he scored his first career touchdown on a fumble recovery vs. North Carolina (10/21/17). Walker helped the Lunch Pail Defense finish the season ranked fourth in the nation in scoring defense (14.8 points per game), second in third-down defense (26.2 percent) and fifth in first downs allowed (200).

The Outland Trophy, now in its 73rd year, is the third-oldest major college football award. Created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland presented the FWAA with a financial contribution to initiate the award, the Outland Trophy has been given to the best interior lineman in college football ever since.

The Nagurski Trophy is presented annually to the nation’s top defensive player by the Football Writers Association of America and the Charlotte Touchdown Club.

Season tickets for the general public are currently on sale and will be available with locations beginning July 9. The first ever meeting in Lane Stadium between the Hokies and Notre Dame on Oct. 6 and a clash with defending Coastal Division champions Miami on Nov. 17 highlight the home slate. Thursday night football will also return to its rightful home in Blacksburg on Oct. 25 when the Hokies take on Georgia Tech. Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here.