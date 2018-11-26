Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Ricky Walker named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Hampton, Virginia native earns honor following Senior Day win vs. UVA

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Virginia Tech DT Ricky Walker was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

Walker (6-2, 300) posted seven tackles, 2.0 TFL, one QB hurry and one forced fumble in Virginia Tech’s 34-31 overtime victory over Virginia on Friday night. With UVA driving early in the second quarter, Walker forced a fumble at Tech’s own 12-yard line that was recovered by LB Dax Hollifield. He also assisted on a tackle for loss at the Tech’s 11-yard line late in the fourth quarter that helped hold UVA to a field goal on that drive.

The win marked Tech’s 15th consecutive victory over their in-state rival. Walker wore Frank Beamer’s No. 25 jersey in the Senior Day contest, joining CB Greg Stroman as the only other player to earn that distinction three times.