From University release:

BLACKSBURG –Virginia Tech redshirt senior defensive tackle Ricky Walker has been named to the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, the award’s committee announced Thursday.

This is Walker’s fourth watch list selection this preseason, joining the watch lists for the Bednarik Award, Outland Trophy and Nagurski Trophy. He was also a first-team preseason All-ACC selection by Athlon.

Walker (6-2, 300) enjoyed a career year for the Hokies in 2017 as he racked up 41 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 13 starts at defensive tackle. An All-ACC Honorable Mention selection, his tackles for loss total ranked 15th in the conference and he scored his first career touchdown on a fumble recovery vs. North Carolina (10/21/17). Walker helped the Lunch Pail Defense finish the season ranked fourth in the nation in scoring defense (14.8 points per game), second in third-down defense (26.2 percent) and fifth in first downs allowed (200).

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service," is presented annually at the All Sports Association’s Awards Banquet in Fort Walton Beach. Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

