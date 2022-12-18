Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Initially an unranked player from Indian Trail (N.C.) Metrolina Christian, Funderburk was a fifth-year senior this Fall, but plans to use his Covid year (due to the eligibility freeze in 2020) to up-transfer for one last go-round.

He played 41 games over five years, making 77 total tackles, 2.5 for loss. He also recorded seven interceptions, four of those this year, including one he returned for a touchdown.He broke up 21 passes and forced two fumbles over the past three years, as well.

West Virginia and a handful of mid-major programs are also in pursuit of the 6-0, 185-pounder, a former All-CAA performer. He has not revealed plans to make his selection for the next stop in his football career, but a trip to Blacksburg ini January would still allow him to enroll for spring practice should he opt to become a Hokie.