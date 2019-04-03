Reports: Buzz Williams hired by Texas A&M
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
According to multiple reports, Virginia Tech head basketball coach Buzz Williams will be the next coach at Texas A&M. An introductory press conference is scheduled for Thursday.
In Williams's five years at Virginia Tech, he led the Hokies to a 100-69 record, including winning marks in each of his final four years. His program also went to the NCAA Tournament in each of the past three seasons - the first such streak in Virginia Tech history. Williams was a Texas A&M assistant 2004-06 under former top Aggie Billy Gillespie, and is a Texas native who earned his Masters degree while an assistant at an A&M satellite campus in Kingsport.
VT athletic director Whit Babcock was already laying groundwork to look for a replacement, but that process will move from hypothetical to necessary with Williams's departure. Given that Williams is expected to hire assistant coaches from other programs, it's possible that a promotion from within is on the table.
Stay tuned to HokieHaven.com for updates on the coaching search.
Talk about this development and all things Hokies basketball and recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler.