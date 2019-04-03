According to multiple reports, Virginia Tech head basketball coach Buzz Williams will be the next coach at Texas A&M. An introductory press conference is scheduled for Thursday.

In Williams's five years at Virginia Tech, he led the Hokies to a 100-69 record, including winning marks in each of his final four years. His program also went to the NCAA Tournament in each of the past three seasons - the first such streak in Virginia Tech history. Williams was a Texas A&M assistant 2004-06 under former top Aggie Billy Gillespie, and is a Texas native who earned his Masters degree while an assistant at an A&M satellite campus in Kingsport.

VT athletic director Whit Babcock was already laying groundwork to look for a replacement, but that process will move from hypothetical to necessary with Williams's departure. Given that Williams is expected to hire assistant coaches from other programs, it's possible that a promotion from within is on the table.

Stay tuned to HokieHaven.com for updates on the coaching search.