Report: Three Hokies out for the year

Kakavitsas, a third-year player, contributed on special teams in 2020. While he did not accrue any statistics, he made nine appearances on the field in Orange and Maroon.

Johnson enrolled in January as a member of the 2021 recruiting class. The 6-2, 218-pounder was a high school wide receiver and safety who grew into a linebacker - and attracted the Virginia Tech staff's attention at that position. With a handful of experienced players at linebacker, it may have made sense to let hi take a year to continue growing and learning rather than using a season of eligibility this Fall anyway.

Mamudi, at 6-3, 290 pounds, was not one of the most highly-regarded members of the 2021 Hokie recruiting class, but given the numbers situation at the defensive tackle position - which has seen a medical retirement and an outgoing transfer in the past two months alone - he may have been called into action anyway.

The silver lining for the Orange and Maroon is that all three were expected to be depth players, not relied-upon players on a down-in and down-out basis, and the two freshmen have the opportunity to use a redshirt season to come back stronger than ever in 2022.