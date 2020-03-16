According to national reporter Jeff Goodman, redshirt freshman Landers Nolley will take his talents to another program.

Virginia Tech will have to replace its leading scorer as the program moves into the second year of the Mike Young Era.

BREAKING: Virginia Tech leading scorer Landers Nolley II will transfer, source told @Stadium . The 6-foot-7 sophomore averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 boards per game last season. Source told me he wants to find a spot where he can play on the wing.

Nolley's mid-season dip in form made this move seem inevitable at times, though there was some hope that the Hokies' most talented player would stick it out to be the centerpiece of a more complete team in a year's time. His body language and effort levels in the second half of the year ended up being prophetic when it comes to his future.

From January 18 on, Virginia Tech went 3-12 (erasing a 13-4 start), while Nolley's shooting numbers dipped to 35.9% from two-point range and 21.1% from three-point land (he finished with season-long numbers of 41.7% and 31.6%, respectively).

Nolley committed to multiple schools during the recruiting process, and sat out his freshman year in Blacksburg after a flagged test score saw him ineligible to compete. He flirted with a transfer during the subsequent offseason, but remained in Blacksburg to be the leading scorer on Mike Young's inaugural team after previous head coach Buzz Williams departed for Texas A&M.

Nolley is the only contributor slated to depart, with minimal-usage power forward Branden Johnson, an Alabama State transfer, the lone player whose eligibility will expire.

