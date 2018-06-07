Report: Josh Jackson suspended indefinitely
After the best freshman quarterback performance since Michael Vick way back in 1999, VT's Josh Jackson may have to wait to reprise it:
Virginia Tech starting QB Josh Jackson has been suspended indefinitely pending an investigation into an academic issue, per sources.— Mike McDaniel (@MikeMcDanielCFB) June 7, 2018
Jackson finished No. 55 nationally in passer rating in 2017, despite little help from his run game or offensive line. With 20 touchdowns through the air and six more on the ground, his production will be hard to replace if Virginia Tech is without him for any significant period of time.
Redshirt junior Ryan Willis, who sat last year after transferring from Kansas, and redshirt freshman Hendon Hooker are the leading candidates to step in if Jackson's suspension lasts into the regular season.
Virginia Tech has not issued comment on the nature of Jackson's academic issue.