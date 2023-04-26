According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the Virginia Tech basketball team will have an opportunity to bond this Summer with a trip to Europe. A foreign tour is allowed every four years, and the Hokies have not taken one yet in the Mike Young era (nor did they in the final years of Buzz Williams's tenure).

The Hokies' roster will feature a number of upperclassmen... but there's also a lot of turnover year-over-year. Having the opportunity to build chemistry with a refurbished roster will get the team ahead of the curve in recovering from their first missed NCAA Tournament (though they'd have also missed out in the 2019-20 season, when it was canceled) since 2016. Two seniors graduated and two underclassmen opted to transfer away, while Virginia Tech brings in two true freshmen and three transfers. The Hokies also hope that a fully-healthy season from fifth-year senior Hunter Cattoor and bringing freshman center Patrick Wessler off a redshirt can provide a bit more continuity. The schedule for the trip has not yet been announced - the trip itself has not been announced by the program - but games against Italian Serie A teams and Swiss Basketball League squads would be the expectation. It would be interesting to see a matchup in Italy with Basile's Derthona Basket.