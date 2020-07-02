HokieHaven - Report: Hokie hoops assistant on the way out

See the rest of this story - and everything else on HokieHaven.com by subscribing today. Better yet, for a limited time only, a $9.95 monthly subscription comes with a FREE $28 t-shirt. Click here for details !

Young hired Jackson away from Cincinnati - where he'd served as an assistant to Mick Cronin for seven years - upon taking the job at Virginia Tech. His unconventional background included concurrent time working at management consulting firm KPMG along with his assistant coaching duties with the Bearcats.

His expertise recruiting in the Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, and Southern Maryland regions was a good fit on Young's staff. However, it's worth noting that Baltimore native Chester Frazier (Young's other new hire, coming from Kansas State) is also an ace recruiter in the area. Third assistant Christian Webster is the lone holdover from Buzz Williams's staff following the former head coach's departure for Texas A&M.

Young will have to fill the now-vacated assistant role, likely a recruiting-focused and young assistant who has ties to strong AAU programs - a like-for-like replacement for Jackson.

Virginia Tech started the 2019-20 season 13-4 before winning just three of the final 15 games to finish with a 16-16 record. Continuity from season to season was supposed to help the second year of the Young era take the next step, but personnel turnover (Landers Nolley, Isaiah Wilkins, and PJ Horne all elected to transfer) that now extends to the coaching staff could mean a more methodical climb in the ACC ranks.