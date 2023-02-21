Head coach Brent Pry made it clear that he anticipated no coaching changes when he spoke to the media early this offseason. Now, that may not end up being the case.

It's largely a lateral move for Glenn, who has already been coordinating the Hokies' pass game already, but will get a more enticing title - he's currently the No. 2 on offense behind coordinator/TEs coach Tyler Bowen. Being the unquestioned coordinator is also a better springboard for larger gigs in the future.

From the Hokies' perspective, there's an obvious replacement in the wings, though Pry will certainly look at other options. Offensive Analyst Brian Crist has been heavily involved with the VT quarterbacks already, and he has seemed to play a more prominent role on the recruiting trail in the past few weeks, as well. Promoting from within while replacing Crist with a new analyst coming from outside the program is likely the path to building a strong pipeline of coaching talent in the program.

The Hokies' pass game was a mess in 2022, finishing No. 103 in yards per game and No. 113 in efficiency nationally. Starting QB Grant Wells lost over 20 points to his pass efficiency rating compared to the previous season, when he was at Marshall. While there are naturally some costs when making wholesale changes on one side of the ball, it certainly wasn't the expectation that VT would be quite so poor. Blame is certainly shared across the offensive staff - and the players themselves - but if VT is forced to replace a position coach at one spot on the field, this is the one that may be hurt the least, based on last year's performance.