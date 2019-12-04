With VT's loss to Virginia last weekend, the Hokies will not play in the ACC Championship Game this weekend. That means it's time to project bowl destinations.

Virginia Tech faced Cincinnati in Annapolis last year (AP Photo)

The Big Bowls

The ACC has a wide range of bowl tie-ins. Some of those are on level standing, others are in sequential order. Of course, at the very top is the college football playoff. Following the CFP (assuming a team - Clemson - gets selected for it) comes the Orange Bowl and other New Year's Six at-large spots. The Orange is compelled to take the highest-ranked non-champion, which would be Virginia if the Hoos were to lose to Clemson but remain inside the CFP Rankings. If Virginia beats Clemson, UVa automatically goes to the Orange Bowl, while Clemson could still make the CFP, or would take an at-large New Year's Six spot - this season, that's the Cotton Bowl for the ACC. The wrench in the works comes if Virginia loses to Clemson (as expected) and drops out of the CFP rankings. In that instance, the Orange Bowl committee can pick from the top of the conference. Their options would be: • Virginia (9-4)

• Virginia Tech (8-4)

• Wake Forest (8-4) UVa would likely still be the choice there, but there's a chance - however slim - that VT sneaks into the New Year's Six. Wake (which lost to VT and went 4-4 in the league) seems the least likely of the three to be selected should that situation arise.

Next tier

If the ACC plays a Big Ten team in the Orange Bowl, then the Citrus Bowl gets next choice among league teams. If the ACC does not play a Big Ten team in the Orange Bowl, the Citrus skips the ACC. Instead, the next choice would go to the Camping World Bowl in Orlando. Even if an ACC team plays in the Citrus Bowl, the Camping World Bowl still gets an ACC team. Assuming UVa plays in the Orange Bowl, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest are the prime options here... but Notre Dame also comes into play. The Irish do not occupy slots for the ACC's New Year's Six selections, but do qualify as an ACC auto-bid for other bowls. ND is likely to get the top ACC choice, ending up in the Citrus or the Camping World Bowl. That means Virginia Tech and Wake Forest are hoping that's the Citrus Bowl, so they're battling it out in Camping World Land.

Basic Bowls

After the Camping World Bowl (which is likely either Notre Dame or the Hokies), the selection process gets much more simple. There are four bowls with even status that can pick from remaining ACC teams. One or both of the Hokies and Demon Deacons is likely to still be available for the following: • Belk Bowl (Charlotte)

• Music City Bowl (Nashville) OR Gator Bowl (Jacksonville) - one ACC team between them

• Pinstripe Bowl (New York)

• Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas) Those four spots will be filled by remaining teams. In order after Wake (though remember: VT and the Deacons are still possibly available here): • Louisville (7-5)

• Pittsburgh (7-5)

• Boston College (6-6)

• Florida State (6-6)

• Miami (6-6)

• North Carolina (6-6)

The dregs

The ACC is not required to fill slots in these bowls, but if they have remaining bowl-eligible teams available, those teams end up assigned to the following bowls in order: • Military (Annapolis, Md.)

• Independence Bowl (Shreveport, La.)

• Quick Lane Bowl (Detroit)

Auxiliary: • Gasparilla Bowl (St. Petersburg, Fla.)

• Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Ala.) The ACC has only 10 bowl-eligible teams (11, including Notre Dame), so pending the status of the Citrus Bowl, the auxiliary bowls may not be necessary to accommodate all teams.

What it means for VT