Regular season complete: Bowl scenarios for the Hokies
With VT's loss to Virginia last weekend, the Hokies will not play in the ACC Championship Game this weekend. That means it's time to project bowl destinations.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The Big Bowls
The ACC has a wide range of bowl tie-ins. Some of those are on level standing, others are in sequential order. Of course, at the very top is the college football playoff.
Following the CFP (assuming a team - Clemson - gets selected for it) comes the Orange Bowl and other New Year's Six at-large spots. The Orange is compelled to take the highest-ranked non-champion, which would be Virginia if the Hoos were to lose to Clemson but remain inside the CFP Rankings. If Virginia beats Clemson, UVa automatically goes to the Orange Bowl, while Clemson could still make the CFP, or would take an at-large New Year's Six spot - this season, that's the Cotton Bowl for the ACC.
The wrench in the works comes if Virginia loses to Clemson (as expected) and drops out of the CFP rankings. In that instance, the Orange Bowl committee can pick from the top of the conference. Their options would be:
• Virginia (9-4)
• Virginia Tech (8-4)
• Wake Forest (8-4)
UVa would likely still be the choice there, but there's a chance - however slim - that VT sneaks into the New Year's Six. Wake (which lost to VT and went 4-4 in the league) seems the least likely of the three to be selected should that situation arise.
Next tier
If the ACC plays a Big Ten team in the Orange Bowl, then the Citrus Bowl gets next choice among league teams. If the ACC does not play a Big Ten team in the Orange Bowl, the Citrus skips the ACC. Instead, the next choice would go to the Camping World Bowl in Orlando. Even if an ACC team plays in the Citrus Bowl, the Camping World Bowl still gets an ACC team.
Assuming UVa plays in the Orange Bowl, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest are the prime options here... but Notre Dame also comes into play. The Irish do not occupy slots for the ACC's New Year's Six selections, but do qualify as an ACC auto-bid for other bowls.
ND is likely to get the top ACC choice, ending up in the Citrus or the Camping World Bowl. That means Virginia Tech and Wake Forest are hoping that's the Citrus Bowl, so they're battling it out in Camping World Land.
Basic Bowls
After the Camping World Bowl (which is likely either Notre Dame or the Hokies), the selection process gets much more simple. There are four bowls with even status that can pick from remaining ACC teams. One or both of the Hokies and Demon Deacons is likely to still be available for the following:
• Belk Bowl (Charlotte)
• Music City Bowl (Nashville) OR Gator Bowl (Jacksonville) - one ACC team between them
• Pinstripe Bowl (New York)
• Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas)
Those four spots will be filled by remaining teams. In order after Wake (though remember: VT and the Deacons are still possibly available here):
• Louisville (7-5)
• Pittsburgh (7-5)
• Boston College (6-6)
• Florida State (6-6)
• Miami (6-6)
• North Carolina (6-6)
The dregs
The ACC is not required to fill slots in these bowls, but if they have remaining bowl-eligible teams available, those teams end up assigned to the following bowls in order:
• Military (Annapolis, Md.)
• Independence Bowl (Shreveport, La.)
• Quick Lane Bowl (Detroit)
Auxiliary:
• Gasparilla Bowl (St. Petersburg, Fla.)
• Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Ala.)
The ACC has only 10 bowl-eligible teams (11, including Notre Dame), so pending the status of the Citrus Bowl, the auxiliary bowls may not be necessary to accommodate all teams.
What it means for VT
Your options are:
Orange Bowl
Extremely unlikely. Requires UVa dropping out of the CFP rankings and the Hokies getting picked over a team that just beat them. It's possible, but the Hoos probably get the nod.
Citrus Bowl
Unlikely. Even if an ACC team does go to the Citrus Bowl, this is a spot that Notre Dame is eligible for, and the Irish tend to be picked first when available because of their national fanbase and television draw. Wake Forest could also steal the slot.
Camping World Bowl
Possible. This requires things to break just right: Virginia playing a Big Ten team in the Orange Bowl, Notre Dame selected to the Citrus, and the Hokies picked over Wake Forest. If UVa doesn't face a Big Ten team, the Citrus slot is not available to the ACC, and Notre Dame likely plays in the Camping World.
Belk, Music City, Gator, Pinstripe, Sun Bowls
Most likely. This is the tier that Virginia Tech will almost certainly occupy (along with Wake Forest). Louisville and Pitt probably take the two spots that can't land VT - first choice among that cohort - or the Deacons.
Military, Independence, Quick Lane, Gasparilla, and Birmingham Bowls
Impossible. Virginia Tech cannot be selected to these bowls, because it would require 6-6 teams to be selected ahead of them in the pecking order, which is against ACC rule.