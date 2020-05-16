While most of college football has been put on hold, recruiting marches on. The class of 2021 has seen a wave of commitments since the start of April, and the team rankings have adjusted to reflect growing classes. We are taking a snapshot of each class in their order of the Rivals Team Rankings, and continue today with a look at the Virginia Tech Hokies.

“The Hokies built some momentum on the trail late in the fall through early spring, but things took a major step back recently with the decommitment of their top pledge, four-star quarterback Dematrius Davis. While there's a chance that Davis returns to the fold down the road, VT is in need of a great class after 2020 turned out to be a disappointing one. That will require a new source of momentum - whether the 'Texas 2 VT' movement continues without its ringleader Davis, or if the staff focuses on recruiting areas in which the program has more traditionally had success.



"With just six commitments to date, there's plenty of room left in a class that projects to be a big one. The staff needs to start landing top prospects (Neville is the only four-star in the bunch at this point) in order to get the ball rolling downhill.” - Tim Sullivan, HokieHaven.com