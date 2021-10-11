Recruiting Rumor Mill: Prospects weigh in after big visits

The Recruiting Rumor Mill is back with a lot of news and rumors from another busy weekend of visits.



AUBURN

*****

FLORIDA

The chatter is that Florida now has a real shot with four-star defensive end Quency Wiggins after his visit to Gainesville this past weekend although LSU especially along with Alabama and others are very high as well. The Baton Rouge (La.) Madison Prep standout especially felt the love during the weekend and that stood out. “The love is real,” Wiggins said. Miami four-star commit Chris Graves visited Florida this weekend and the Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot prospect could be on flip watch. There is definitely a feeling that position coach Jules Montinar is trying really, really hard to get Graves on board and that the four-star is at least listening pretty seriously. Another top prospect who visited Florida this past weekend was 2023 four-star OL Miles McVay from East St. Louis, Ill, who loved the physical nature of the offensive line and he hit it off with the coaches. The Gators sit “pretty high” on his list but McVay isn’t giving too much away because he’s about to drop his top schools soon.

*****

IOWA

Five-star Xavier Nwankpa is the No. 1 prospect in the Iowa state rankings for 2022 and he was back at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, an “electric” environment and the loudest game experience he’s had there. Iowa, Ohio State and Notre Dame are the three finalists and the word is that the Hawkeyes are “really up there” in his recruitment but he wants to take a few more game-day visits and then figure out what’s best. The chatter, though, is that Iowa has really made a huge move in recent months. The top offensive tackle in the 2023 class is five-star Kadyn Proctor and the Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk standout was back at Iowa this weekend. It was “electric and exciting to see” and after seeing the Hawkeyes beat Penn State and closely watching the offensive line, the feeling is that Iowa could do “wonders” for him. Proctor is not ready to name a front-runner yet but Iowa is high up there and a list of top schools is expected soon. One of the top 2023 offensive linemen nationally, Cayden Green was at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday for the big come-from-behind victory and the Lee’s Summit (Mo.) Lee’s Summit North standout had an amazing time. “You couldn’t hear the person next you talking hardly at all during the game and it had an affect on Penn State,” Green said. The 2023 four-star talked a lot with position coach George Barnett and running backs coach Ladell Betts. The Hawkeyes have “always been very high on my list and will continue to be,” Green said. Joshua Mickens, a four-star defensive end from Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence Central, doesn’t have any front-runners yet but Iowa definitely moved up especially after the win. Urbandale, Iowa, 2023 tight end Kai Black had an “unforgettable feeling” inside the stadium and although that win might not have moved the Hawkeyes higher in his recruitment, it has planted the idea that Black can stay in his own backyard and compete for championships. Kendrick Gilbert loved the atmosphere during the game - electric and very exciting were words used - and his relationship is only growing with DL coach Kelvin Bell is only getting stronger. Ankeny, Iowa, 2023 QB JJ Kohl saw a “really special environment” at Iowa and the Hawkeyes are definitely a serious school of interest for him but he’s not going to focus much on recruiting until after the season. Iowa was already a top school for 2023 three-star defensive end Tyler Gant from St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers and the win over Penn State didn’t surprise him because he loves how the team operates. He also loved the stadium experience where it “got so loud you couldn’t hear the person next to you speaking.”

*****

KENTUCKY

Keeping high four-star offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin in the class is a huge priority as he has other visits to Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State planned and the dominant win over LSU helped the Wildcats a whole bunch. He loved that the fans he talked to felt like Kentucky should beat LSU as the program takes steps in the right direction. The word Goodwin got from coach Mark Stoops and position coach Vince Marrow was that he had to carry on the tradition and be a plug-and-play guy next season. That meant a lot. Campbellsville (Ky.) Taylor County 2024 offensive lineman Hayes Johnson has been to many games in Lexington but the word is Saturday night was like “something I’ve never experienced before.” Kentucky has already offered and is in great shape with Vanderbilt and some MAC programs showing early interest as well. Greenville, S.C., 2024 receiver Mazeo Bennett was also at Kentucky this weekend and loved the fans, called them “amazing” and really took notice to the players’ energy as well. His conversation with position coach Scott Woodward especially stood out since the point was that the Wildcats were going to be using their receiving assets more. Kentucky is definitely a serious early contender for Bennett.

*****

NEBRASKA

Lincoln (Neb.) East 2023 athlete Malachi Coleman is getting the distinct impression he’s a top target for the Huskers’ staff since he has contact with them almost every single day. “They are all amazing to me and my family and we really appreciate the love that they show to us,” Coleman said. Denham Springs, La., 2023 quarterback Reese Mooney had an “awesome” time in town for the Michigan game and the coaches liked his size when they got to take a look on Saturday. The Huskers are one of the top teams for Mooney, who plans to make his decision at the end of the season. Many believe Nebraska is right now the team to beat for him. Lake Mary, Fla., 2023 cornerback Braeden Marshall has really emerged in his junior season and he had an “amazing” time at Nebraska over the weekend. No front-runners have emerged in his recruitment yet because offers are coming in all the time but “they’re up there” and he plans to make a decision in the spring.

*****

OLE MISS

The word is Ole Miss is the leader for 2023 four-star receiver Ethan Davis from Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill after his weekend visit. He called it “unreal,” he said it was “indescribable” and now the Rebels have moved to the front although many other SEC and national powers will be after him throughout his recruitment.



*****

TEXAS A&M

*****

VIRGINIA TECH