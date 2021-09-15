Recruiting Rumor Mill: Michigan, others in good shape after visits

National recruiting director Adam Gorney is back with his Recruiting Rumor Mill, which features recruiting chatter and news from around the country after another busy weekend of game visits.



The 2024 defensive end from Johns Creek, Ga., was at Georgia this past weekend to keep a close eye on the defensive line and Cunningham came away very impressed. He loved the fans and the recruiting lounge, liked how dominant the d-line played and said, "Georgia is really one of those places I could possibly imagine myself in a couple years." Cunningham hasn't narrowed his list at all but Florida State and Alabama have piqued his interest, too.

Curtis was so excited being on the field before the game that it, "had me fired up and ready to play." The Wolverines did a great job rolling out the red carpet as the 2023 four-star linebacker from Many, La., watched Michigan's walk-through, talked with coach Jim Harbaugh, defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and position coach George Helow and spent a good amount of time with them. The Wolverines definitely impressed him a lot but other trips are coming up as Curtis will visit Wisconsin in early October and he's going to games at USC and Oklahoma, too.

A visit to Clemson over the weekend was "great" and what stood out most to the 2023 four-star receiver from Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill was meeting assistant coach Tony Elliott in person. The atmosphere at the game was special and the Tigers "definitely have a lot of my interest." Ole Miss, Penn State and Tennessee are also high on the early list.

One of the top 2024 prospects nationally, Davis said he had a great time at Ohio State and that it was also important for his mom to travel to Columbus with him as well. He said, "I don't care at all," about Ohio State losing as soaking in the environment was a big part of his time there. More important to him was watching the little things like how the coaches responded when a player made a mistake or how the team interacted with each other on the sidelines.

Clemson has not offered the 2023 four-star safety from Grayson, Ga., but the chatter is the Tigers would immediately make his top five if they come through with one, especially after his visit over the weekend. He loved the atmosphere and the family feel at the Clemson game, he got to speak with the whole staff and he's invited back for all the home games but is still unsure if an offer will come.

The 2023 defensive end from St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers saw a different Arkansas team this past weekend, a group filled with confidence, drive and Gant saw all that translate onto the field against Texas. The Razorbacks showed a lot of energy and that makes Arkansas a school of high interest for him. More visits are coming up with stops coming to Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Iowa and Kansas State soon.

The five-star cornerback had another great visit to Michigan this past weekend and one of the biggest reasons why is because of the great conversations he had with fellow five-star and USC commit Domani Jackson. The feeling is that the Wolverines have a real shot with Jackson especially after coach Clay Helton was fired. It's unlikely Johnson will in turn visit USC but "we have a great shot at getting him right now," Johnson said.

The three-star defensive end from Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb said the atmosphere at Michigan this past weekend was "amazing" and that he has never seen anything like it. The only other game he's attended in person so far, though, is the Florida-Alabama SEC Championship Game so there aren't many comparisons. Right now, Michigan and Kentucky are battling it out for the top spot in his recruitment.

Georgia has been a top school for Lang early in his recruitment and a visit to Athens this past weekend reinforced his interest in the Bulldogs. What stood out most to the 2023 four-star offensive tackle from Pike Road, Ala., was just how deep Georgia's roster is as the second- and third-string players were still scoring against UAB. Lang says he's open to all programs but Georgia has caught his attention.

Georgia was the dream school for the 2024 cornerback from Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson growing up and he camped there this summer. But he needs more film this season at the position and is hopeful the Bulldogs offer. He had a great experience in Athens over the weekend and seeing the coaches again meant a lot. Right now, Auburn, Florida State, Ole Miss, Michigan and Michigan State stand out most.

Michigan is making a major move for the 2023 four-star running back from Lake Stevens, Wash., and on Tuesday he had a Zoom call with coach Jim Harbaugh as the Wolverines are even more interested in Limar after the weekend visit. The fans were the biggest draw to Limar over the weekend and he loves the coaching staff in Ann Arbor as well. Washington, Oregon, Notre Dame, Ohio State, USC, Texas A&M and Arizona are other early standouts.

The 2024 wide receiver from Lovejoy, Texas, loved the atmosphere at Arkansas on Saturday night but was also closely watching how the Razorbacks were playing and especially players at his position. Arkansas definitely stands out a little bit in his recruitment now with other early offers from Tennessee and Pitt but meeting Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at Arkansas also was a highlight.

A lot stood out to the 2023 all-purpose back from St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet this past weekend at Kentucky but especially how the offensive coaches called the game and utilized Wan'Dale Robinson in the strategy. The crowd, the environment in the stadium and the attention paid by the coaches was also big. Kentucky is high in Mitchell's recruitment but he said all the schools that have offered him talk to him regularly so he's not ready to name a leader.

The culture, the commitment to excellence, the friendliness of the coaching staff and the fan base all stood out to Muhammad during his trip to Ohio State over the weekend. The 2023 four-star cornerback from Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff said the Buckeyes, Clemson, Texas, Texas A&M and Notre Dame stand out most but he hasn't visited all the schools he wants to before making a decision.

Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Oklahoma are the four early standouts for the 2024 safety from Harper Woods, Mich., who was at The Big House this past weekend for the Wolverines' convincing win over Washington. He loved the Maize Out theme and the crowd during the game.

The 2023 four-star defensive end from Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt Trussville has seen Alabama play both of its games so far this season and he was in Tuscaloosa this past weekend where he loved the crowd. It didn't go unnoticed that all the coaches made it a priority to talk to him before and after the game. Position coach Freddie Roach keeps giving Osborne positive comments and loves his film but the Crimson Tide haven't offered yet.

North Carolina scored 59 points this past weekend and the 2024 wide receiver from Burlington (N.C.) Cummings was there to see it. Paylor loved the explosiveness of the offense and the electric atmosphere in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels are "probably" the early leader with Georgia, Michigan State, Virginia Tech and others involved.

Georgia is definitely one of the leaders for the 2023 four-star offensive guard from Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding especially after another good visit this past weekend and the family atmosphere in Athens definitely stood out. Georgia Tech, Auburn, Oregon and Virginia Tech are some others standing out to him.

The 2023 three-star quarterback from Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian has been to many Alabama games growing up but the one last weekend against Mercer was his first as a recruit and he loved it. An offer from the Crimson Tide would be huge as Vizzina talks to assistant coach Bill O'Brien and analyst Alex Mortensen every week. Clemson, USC, Florida, Kentucky, Georgia and Mississippi State are recruiting him the hardest so far.

The environment and the hospitality stood out most to the 2023 four-star cornerback from College Park (Ga.) Creekside and the "crowd was lit" but Georgia has not yet offered the local prospect yet. White spoke briefly with position coach Jahmile Addae so he's hopeful things pick up soon. For now, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Kentucky and Florida State stand out most.

Arkansas could be the early frontrunner for the 2024 offensive lineman from Malvern, Ark., who had another great experience watching Arkansas beat Texas on Saturday night. The trip was incredible and he said, "I loved it. Always a great time on The Hill." Memphis has also offered while Clemson, Alabama and Notre Dame are recruiting hard as well.