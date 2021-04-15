HokieHaven - Recruiting Rumor Mill: LSU in the lead for Trevor Etienne

It was considered a surprise when Bah released his top six and Ohio State didn’t make it, since the Buckeyes were considered a frontrunner. But now Florida and Florida State are making a major impression on the four-star offensive lineman. He was supposed to be at the FSU spring game this past weekend but couldn’t make it. However, upcoming trips to Florida and Florida State could be a deciding factor on his frontrunners. It feels like those two are up top, but a surprise is possible, too.

The former Oklahoma State commit has official visits planned to the Cowboys, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon and LSU and all of those schools, among others, are coming heavily after the Houston (Texas) Sumner Creek standout offensive lineman. One interesting note is that Banks could favor a pro-style offense and with rumors that the Aggies have a slight edge in his recruitment that could further solidify that case.

The saga over Duffy’s commitment continues, as the four-star quarterback raved about his time at Florida State’s spring game, but did not pull the trigger for the Seminoles. He has now seen Arizona State and Florida State again and is planning to go back to Michigan State in the next few weeks. There is a chance he could wait to commit even after that trip and could take a whole round of official visits starting in June, but a source said that probably won’t happen. Are the Seminoles in the lead now? Some think so, but the Spartans will have a shot soon.

The latest rumor about Etienne is that LSU is starting to emerge as the frontrunner in his recruitment for numerous reasons. It’s the in-state school, he could carve out his own thing in Baton Rouge, he likes the offensive line class LSU is putting together (led by Will Campbell) and some people close to him might favor the Tigers. There’s no doubt Clemson is involved for sure, and Alabama, Ohio State and Penn State will get a look as well, but LSU might be the team to beat.

Michigan just offered the 2023 running back from Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage and he just returned from an excellent trip to Florida State, but two other teams are standing out the most in his recruitment. Miami has made a big impression on the local prospect and Alabama is very high on the early list as well. There’s still a lot of time, but the Hurricanes and Crimson Tide look like the best bets at this point.

The Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Bay Tech four-star receiver was very complimentary about his experience at Florida State this past weekend and his relationship with position coach Ron Dugans. But Gaines hasn’t had many conversations with coach Mike Norvell yet, and that could be telling as to how high he is on FSU’s board. It looks like Virginia Tech and Iowa State are making the most headway with Gaines now, especially since he has official visits locked in with those two schools.

Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama and Oklahoma are a good starting point for the 2023 high four-star linebacker, but Ohio State is stepping it up majorly as well and the Buckeyes are clearly on the radar, too. It’s impossible to put Ohio State aside, since that program has done so well recruiting the state. The sense is that Hill is just getting started with recruiting, so those five are involved, but no leader has emerged.

A source told me that Arizona State is not only a legitimate contender in the five-star’s recruitment but that the Sun Devils have a real shot at landing his commitment. Others scoff at that notion, especially since LSU has such a rich history of keeping top in-state prospects home and then Florida, Clemson and Texas all have a chance as well. Current ASU commit Alfonzo Allen is working Mathews hard, as are others, so this could be something to monitor.

Florida and USC are two official visits planned for McClellan, who is also hearing a lot from Ohio State, LSU and others, and Texas A&M jumped in with an offer Monday. That could complicate things even further. Oklahoma is also doing a delicate dance with McClellan, one of the Sooners’ targets, but the Big 12 power also has Gabe Dindy and Jaray Bledsoe high on its list, so figuring out that situation could be tough.

TCU is starting to emerge as a major contender for the four-star defensive end from Biloxi, Miss., especially because Moss has an excellent relationship with position coach Zarnell Fitch and Moss' first official visit will be with the Horned Frogs in June. Another one is planned to West Virginia and then Mississippi State, Baylor and Kansas are others to watch. If a trip to Starkville goes well the Bulldogs could emerge even more in his recruitment.

Patton is working on his official visit schedule but two schools that will be in his recruitment until the end are Texas and LSU, which both recently offered. He has family that supports both programs since he’s close to the Texas/Louisiana border, but Patton favored the Tigers and recently called them the “real DBU.” Both campuses are about four hours from his home in Tenaha, Texas, so distance won’t be a factor either way, but Patton seems to be leaning a little to LSU at the moment.

Now settled at Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus, the 2024 quarterback who moved there from Washington state loves being in Texas and the football culture that permeates it. TCU and Oklahoma seem to be showing some new interest, and Welliver wore a Texas hat to the Dallas Rivals Camp. That might have been an innocent choice, or he could definitely be interested in hearing more from the Longhorns. Welliver could be a national recruit, but the Texas schools should come calling soon.

It feels very much a "when, not if" situation as to Williams’ recruitment and a potential commitment to Oklahoma. The Sooners look to be way out in front for the four-star offensive tackle from Duncanville, Texas, although he also has visits to Oregon and Miami coming up. Oklahoma has developed a great relationship with Williams and he is a massive and athletic lineman who would fit its scheme. The Sooners definitely have the edge right now.

When Williams decided not to commit in the last few weeks others became more involved, including USC, Ohio State, LSU and others. Many believe Georgia is still the team to beat by far for the in-state five-star defensive end, but Alabama seems to be picking up the heat as well. If Williams’ recruitment goes on much longer and the Crimson Tide get even more involved then things could be even more interesting.

