It was a big weekend of junior days across the country as there is still some 2023 business to wrap up but tons of news in the 2024 class. Here’s the latest news and rumors in this week’s Recruiting Rumor Mill.

The 2024 defensive end from Savage (Minn.) Prior Lake has heard an impressive pitch from many schools but he’s convinced Notre Dame not only talks the talk but walks the walk when it comes to what can be accomplished on the field - and especially off the field as the school prepares him for life after football. That could be a massive consideration for Abasiri, who has offers from Iowa State, Kansas and Kansas State so far. Abasiri visits Minnesota on Monday. “Lots of schools talk about the importance of family and relationships but don’t actually show it,” Abasiri said. “Notre Dame proved to me they walk what they preach.”

*****

On his visit to Arizona State, the 2025 quarterback from Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon landed an offer from the Sun Devils and they could play a significant role as his recruitment continues because Becker loves the new coaching staff. With nearly 20 offers already, Becker sat down with new offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin and loves his vision, he has a long relationship with new coach Kenny Dillingham, who has excellent connections across the West, and bringing Bryan Carrington from TCU was also a big deal. He’s hoping to visit Stanford, Michigan and Notre Dame this spring. “[Dillingham] is one of the best offensive minds and coaches I’ve met,” Becker said.

*****

A new offer from Michigan is a “game-changer” in Bostic’s early recruitment but after talking to position coach Steve Clinkscale the Wolverines are definitely a main contender in his recruitment. The 2025 wide receiver from Cincinnati (Ohio) Taft has plenty of time left before a decision and the Michigan offer could boost things even more with Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and West Virginia as the other top schools right now.



*****

Early in his recruitment, TCU, Texas Tech and Baylor have stood out the most to the 2024 defensive back from Temple (Texas) Lake Belton but things could be significantly changing soon. That’s because Texas and Oklahoma have offered and recent days and both teams will definitely get a serious look from Bridges now as other Big 12 programs try to stay high on his list.

*****

Notre Dame, Miami, Alabama, Arkansas, Penn State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan State, Florida and Michigan made the initial cut for Carrie and he was in Gainesville this past weekend to get a better feel from that staff. If the Gators can land the 2024 four-star running back it’s because Carrie feels like a top priority there especially after meeting with coach Billy Napier and position coach Jabbar Juluke. “[The coaches] are telling me I’m a big priority and that they are going to continue to recruit the heck out of me,” Carrie said. Right now, it sounds like South Carolina, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State, Florida, Georgia and Oklahoma have really caught Carrie’s attention.

*****

Auburn and LSU made a serious run at Dixon heading into his decision but Alabama won out and the word is even with defensive coordinator Pete Golding leaving for Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide will keep Dixon locked up. The 2024 four-star linebacker from Mobile (Ala.) Mobile Christian is not expected to decommit or flip as he’s “sad” about Golding leaving but is excited to see his replacement in Tuscaloosa.

*****

There is going to be significant competition for Flynn but he noticed a “different vibe” during his weekend trip to Georgia Tech and he loves the energy from new coach Brent Key and his staff there. The Yellow Jackets have made a big impression now with Michigan, Georgia, UCF, LSU, Auburn and Florida State also involved. “Coach Key is building something different, starting to get a different vibe from the program now,” Flynn said.

*****

Nebraska is definitely a front-runner for the 2024 four-star tight end from Katy (Texas) Taylor and his weekend visit there only helped the Huskers. Flynt especially liked the “super cool” coaches and how interested they were in him and their vision for the program along with the Huskers’ facilities. Nebraska looks strong but Arizona State, Auburn, Wisconsin and Louisville are pushing and he also visited Kansas this past weekend.

*****

Oregon, USC, Washington and others have made a big impression on the speedy 2024 running back from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei but a new offer from Alabama absolutely has caught his attention. It was a “dream” for Frazier when he was growing up to land an offer from one of the best programs in college football and now it’s a reality that he can consider playing there. “That offer felt unreal,” Frazier said.

*****

Hibbler has seen his recruitment take off as fast as any 2024 prospect in recent weeks and an early list of programs that have caught his eye is emerging. Things could definitely be fluid since new offers are coming all the time (Auburn offered on Saturday) but right now Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Penn State and Florida State are the standout programs. No visits are finalized yet but they are coming for the 2024 DL from Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County.

*****

Florida, Miami, South Carolina, Florida State, Auburn and UCF have made the biggest impression on the 2024 offensive lineman from Clearwater (Fla.) Calvary Christian but the Gators might have taken a step ahead following this past weekend. Ionata loved the “amazing atmosphere” and the “amazing and genuine people” in Gainesville and the pitch from the coaching staff that he could play anywhere along the offensive line is also attractive.

*****

If Florida State eventually wins out for McCant it’s because the 2024 four-star athlete from Tampa (Fla.) Wharton had a stronger relationship with that coaching staff as he hit it off with them during a weekend visit. The Seminoles have definitely left an impression but Ole Miss, UCF, FAU and a few others are highly involved as well. “The message I got from Florida State is that they’re one big family,” McCant said.

*****

It was not lost on the 2024 four-star quarterback that Alabama coach Nick Saban stopped by Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day on Friday as he called it “pretty surreal” even if he couldn’t talk to the Hall of Famer. The Crimson Tide haven’t offered yet with five-star Julian Sayin committed but it’s certainly something to watch as Tennessee, Michigan State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Arkansas stand out most now.

*****

Since late December, offers have been flying in for the 2024 high three-star cornerback from Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin as he approaches 25 in total. Things are fluid because offers are coming in so quickly but so far Penn State, USC, Miami, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Michigan and Northwestern have made the biggest impression.

*****

One of the few 2023 prospects remaining on the board, Moore has four programs that are making a final run at him heading into February’s signing day. The Miami (Fla.) Northwestern high three-star receiver has SMU, Coastal Carolina, USF and Louisville as the four programs highest in the running for his services.



*****

A visit to Tennessee definitely went well over the weekend and Nwaneri has the Volunteers high on his list but a new offer from Ohio State is very much worth watching. The Buckeyes’ offer is “very big” to the 2024 four-star defensive end from Lee’s Summit (Mo.) Lee’s Summit North as Ohio State, Missouri, Oregon, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Alabama are at the top of his mind.



*****

Development was a big word used by coach Billy Napier and position coach Corey Raymond during Pickett’s visit to Florida over the weekend and it resonated with the 2025 four-star safety who is closing in on 40 offers. The Zephyrhills, Fla., standout loved the staff’s energy and the environment in Gainesville as visits to Oregon and Florida State are coming up in the next few weeks.



*****

There is going to be tons of competition for his signature especially in his area of the country but the 2024 four-star linebacker from Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy had an excellent weekend visit to Notre Dame. Pierce feels like he shares the same values as the Irish coaching staff and that can go a long way plus the pitch is that he can be the leader of the class from a defensive standpoint. Texas and Texas A&M visits are coming this weekend, Pierce will then go to TCU to close out the month and a trip is expected to Florida State in March. A commitment could come in May or June.

*****

The 2024 four-star defensive end from Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee School loved that Notre Dame’s junior day was more intimate with only about 20 players instead of many more and it helped him further connect with coach Marcus Freeman, position coach Al Washington and others. Going over film with Washington was definitely a big standout as the Irish make a play for him and his brother, Jerod. The brothers agree on three schools in their top five and they’re working on the two others or they can release separate top lists. A visit to Kentucky is next and then they’ll see Alabama and Georgia during spring break as Notre Dame looks to be in strong shape.

*****

A weekend visit to Michigan State could have changed things but after Ohio State offered Stone the Buckeyes are “top-two easy” in his recruitment and it’s believed Oklahoma would be the other school high up on his list. Being in the room with position coach Larry Johnson is a huge draw to the 2024 four-star defensive lineman and Stone also grew up a fan of Ohio State so that could be a tremendous draw once it’s decision time

*****

One of the top 2025 tight ends nationally, Tenney now has an offer from USC and a whole lot more to consider. He considered Trojans coach Lincoln Riley to be a “legend” and it’s not lost on him how productive USC’s offense has been since Riley got to town and how many NFL players he’s produced as a coach. Tenney visited USC last year and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him return. Another unique connection is that his cousin, QB Jake Jensen, now plays for the Trojans. No visits are planned at this point.

*****