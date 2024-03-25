Another busy weekend is in the books and with major camps, tournaments and tons of visits around the country, a lot of news is out there. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has the latest in this week’s Recruiting Rumor Mill. MORE: Ten biggest commitments of the weekend

A top 12 was recently released by the four-star offensive tackle from Riverview (Fla.) Sumner but a weekend visit to Florida State could have pushed the Seminoles right to the top. Addison loved the atmosphere and the high energy of practice but more than anything the “family environment” stood out and that is most important to him. Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Miami, Florida, UCLA and Stanford are others to watch for sure but the Seminoles made a big move. “After (Saturday), I can definitely see myself calling FSU home,” Addison said.

*****

Georgia Tech, Duke, Cincinnati, Florida and others have been among the favorites for the three-star offensive tackle from Duluth, Ga., but maybe everything changed on Saturday when Georgia offered. The amount of effort and energy that the Bulldogs put into their practice plus their winning ways has definitely shaken things up in Ajidahun’s recruitment.

*****

Despite being ranked in the top 100 of the 2026 class, an Alabama offer on Friday was a complete surprise to Edmonds but one he’s definitely excited about moving forward. The four-star athlete from Marrieta (Ga.) Sprayberry loved spending time with the team and the new coaching staff so the Crimson Tide will move up his list. Edmonds will visit Georgia and Cincinnati soon and he’s headed to Ohio State’s spring game as well.

*****

A new offer from Alabama dramatically moves up the Crimson Tide on Ferguson’s list and they’re now “for sure” a big front-runner for the four-star receiver from Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall. Ferguson really likes position coach JaMarcus Shephard and says he is “a coach you would want to run through a wall for.” Oklahoma, Tennessee and Kentucky are the other standouts.

*****

Auburn, Oklahoma, Miami, North Carolina, Ohio State, Alabama and LSU are definitely some of the standouts for the 2026 four-star defensive tackle from Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill but now Texas has joined that group. On Friday, the Longhorns offered during Geralds’ visit to Austin and they move way up because of how much the 2026 standout hit it off with position coach Kenny Baker. He was at Texas A&M this past weekend as well so the Aggies could be moving up soon as well.

*****

Gregory’s visit to Colorado went really well as coach Deion Sanders even FaceTimed with his parents back in Georgia and the 2026 four-star receiver from Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County loved watching position coach Jason Phillips in action. Before the Buffaloes can become a front-runner, though, Gregory needs to see what the QB position looks like moving forward after Shedeur Sanders. So far, Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Florida State stand out most.

*****

The 2026 four-star safety from Milton, Fla., could still see his recruitment take off as he has about a half dozen offers so far but Florida State offered in recent days and the Seminoles could already be tough to beat. From the Florida Panhandle, FSU is less than three hours away and while Mississippi State is “right there, too” and he needs to visit Tennessee and Alabama, the new offer from the Seminoles is big.

*****

An Ohio State commit since July, the 2026 five-star was at USC over the weekend and had a chance to not only talk with coach Lincoln Riley but break down how he’d be used in the offense with position coach Dennis Simmons. The Trojans will continue to push especially since Henry is now playing at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Oregon and others are pushing as well, but if position coach Brian Hartline stays with the Buckeyes, they still look very good in his recruitment.

*****

Cal recently landed a quarterback commitment from three-star Robert McDaniel but Kollock visited on Friday and he loved how involved coach Justin Wilcox was with the team. That was definitely a standout along with the message that they’re looking for players competitive on the field and in the classroom. The Laguna Beach, Calif., four-star quarterback likes Cal a lot with Colorado, Colorado State, Minnesota and San Diego State as other top teams. Memphis and Oregon State should be watched as well.

*****

Lansu and his father spent two hours at lunch with new offensive coordinator Tim Lester during his visit to Iowa City over the weekend and it was made clear to him that the Hawkeyes are very interested in him as their 2026 quarterback. An offer has not come yet but Lester told Lansu that the plan is to see the Downers Grove (Ill.) North first in the spring so Iowa has made a big impression. The Hawkeyes along with Missouri and Northwestern are the early standouts for the three-star QB.

*****

The three-star receiver from Bay Minette (Ala.) Baldwin County has been “patiently waiting” for his Ole Miss offer that came on Friday and the word is that the Rebels should be closely watched as signing day gets closer. Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and TCU are the others to watch at this point in Mims’ recruitment.



*****

If Virginia Tech ends up landing the three-star athlete from Woodberry Forest (Va.) Woodberry Forest school it’s because of his great relationships with and the genuine nature of the coaching staff in Blacksburg. During a recent visit, Robinson hit it off with coach Brent Pry, safeties coach Pierson Prioleau and defensive recruiting coordinator Derek Jones. The Hokies look very strong but Texas A&M, Duke, Virginia and Michigan are also up there.

*****

“Compared to some other schools,” Virginia Tech showed Satterwhite a ton of love and made him feel like a top priority during a recent visit to Blacksburg and that could move the Hokies quickly up his list. It’s still going to be a tough climb to land the Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High four-star athlete as Penn State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Syracuse and Georgia also stand out a lot.

*****

Other programs have bounced in and out of Swain’s top list with Tennessee, Louisville, Georgia Tech and others in the mix but Auburn has been a regular from the beginning and a recent visit there definitely moved the Tigers even higher. The Auburn coaching staff has made it clear they believe he’s one of the top pass rushers in the country and he had a chance to go over scheme with them and the Huntsville (Ala.) Jemison four-star defensive end loved it.

*****