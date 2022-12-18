Recruiting Roundup: Juke Harris, Jarin Stevenson, Elijah Moore
In this week’s Recruiting Roundup, Travis Graf takes a look at different recruiting situations among the 2024 class.
*****
*****
Juke Harris to visit Virginia Tech
Four-star guard Juke Harris tells Rivals that he has an official visit scheduled to Virginia Tech on Feb. 3. The Hokies will host Virginia on Feb. 4.
*****
Jarin Stevenson takes in Virginia vs. Houston
A source close to Stevenson told Rivals on Saturday that the five-star forward was on an unofficial visit to Virginia for its heavyweight matchup against Houston on Saturday afternoon.
Stevenson is ranked No. 20 in the 2024 Rivals150 and, in addition to Virginia, holds offers from North Carolina, NC State, Georgetown, Missouri and Wake Forest.
*****
Elijah Moore’s interest continues to grow
Elijah Moore tells Rivals that some new programs increasing contact with him are Arkansas, LSU and Texas. So far, Arkansas is the only program to offer out of that group.
When discussing Arkansas, Moore says “The coaches are really cool and definitely have great energy.”
With LSU, “Coach Topp (Cody Toppert) is a cool guy for sure. Plus their environment is crazy.”
And with Texas, “Texas coaches have come to Hayes a couple times and watched me play out there. They are really interested and looking to get a visit at some time.”
*****
Eli DeLaurier eyes two visits
Three-star forward Eli DeLaurier tells Rivals that he’s in the process of planning visits to Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.
In addition to those programs, DeLaurier holds offers from West Virginia, Mississippi State and others. He also tells Rivals that Miami, Penn State and South Carolina are picking up interest.
*****
Drew McKenna has a new school involved
Four-star forward Drew McKenna tells Rivals that Notre Dame has entered into the picture of his recruitment and has started to pick up their interest level.
McKenna currently has offers from programs like DePaul, Illinois, Maryland, Rutgers and Virginia Tech.