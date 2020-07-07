HokieHaven - Recruiting is starting to take off for 2022 QB Caden Veltkamp

Recruiting is starting to take off for 2022 QB Caden Veltkamp
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. – The off-season before junior year is the most important for quarterbacks who want to play at the FBS level, but the current rising junior class of 2022 has lost their off-seaso...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news