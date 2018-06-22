Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-22 14:40:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Recent commitments shaping 2019 Virginia Tech recruiting class

Pb7wocnhceuwm2iuoymx
Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com
Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

After very strong - and relatively large - recruiting classes in 2017 and 2018, the Class of 2019 is more a "reload" than "rebuild" in Blacksburg.In a lot of ways, it mirrors the growth of Justin F...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}