CHARLOTTE - The top performing wide receivers and defensive backs go head to head from the Rivals Three Stripe Camp, presented by adidas.

WR:

Nolan Groulx

Jake Johnson

Porter Rooks

Khafre Brown

Elijah Bowick

Ali Jennings

Jalen Jennings

Ja’Had Carter

Jordan Waters

Emery Simmons

Jordan Medley

DB:

Malcolm Greene

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair

Cameron Smith

Shyheim Battle

Keontae Jenkins

Tyler Venables

Cameron Allen

Mario Love Jr.

Jalen Frazier

Fentrell Cypress