This marks the third time that Ashby has been named ACC Linebacker of the Week. He earned the weekly honor last season after racking up seven tackles, 2.0 TFL and a forced fumble in the opener at Florida State (9/3/18) and again earlier this season following the Boston College game (8/31) where he registered 13 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a pass breakup. Ashby was a 2018 All-ACC Honorable Mention pick after racking up 105 tackles, 9.5 TFL and forcing two fumbles as a sophomore.



Ashby led the Hokies with 11 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack at Miami on Saturday. The Chesterfield, Virginia native has now led the team in tackles four times this season and of his 11 tackles against the Hurricanes, six were solo stops. His 46 total tackles on the season rank fourth in the ACC, while his 8.0 TFL are tied for the league lead.

Virginia Tech returns to action this Saturday against Rhode Island at 4 p.m. at Lane Stadium. That game will be broadcast on ACC Network.