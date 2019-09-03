Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

From University release:

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Junior LB Rayshard Ashby has been named ACC Linebacker of the Week following a standout performance against Boston College, the league office announced Monday.

Ashby led the Hokies with 13 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack at BC on Saturday. The junior also had a pass breakup. The Chesterfield, Virginia native’s 3.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage set a new career high. Ashby has now led the team in tackles seven times in his career and off his 13 tackles against the Eagles, seven were solo stops.

The Hokies blanked the Eagles in the third quarter thanks in large part to Ashby. BC ran only nine plays and Ashby had five tackles, 2.5 TFL, a sack and a PBU. Ashby's calls and adjustments from the mike linebacker spot helped Tech allow only seven points and 76 yards of total offense in the second half.

This marks the second time that Ashby’s has been named ACC Linebacker of the Week. He earned the weekly honor last season after racking up seven tackles, 2.0 TFL and a forced fumble in the opener at Florida State (9/3). Ashby was a 2018 All-ACC Honorable Mention pick after racking up 105 tackles, 9.5 TFL and forcing two fumbles as a sophomore.

Virginia Tech returns to action this Saturday against Old Dominion at 12 p.m. in the 2019 home opener at Lane Stadium.