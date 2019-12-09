Rayshard Ashby may have been a bizarre All-ACC snub, but he's in line to potentially earn honors as the top Division I football player in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

RICHMOND – Virginia Tech junior LB Rayshard Ashby has been selected as one of three finalists for the Bill Dudley Award which is presented annually to the top NCAA Division I player in Virginia by the Touchdown Club of Richmond and the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Finalists are selected by a panel of state media members.

Named ACC Linebacker of the Week five times this season, the Chesterfield, Virginia native was the only defensive player in the league to win that many ACC POW honors in 2019. Ashby was a second-team All-ACC selection and finished third in the voting for ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Ashby leads Tech with 106 total tackles and ranks fourth in the ACC. He also leads the Hokies and is tied for fourth in the ACC with 14.5 tackles for loss. He has held VT's Lunch Pail for Bud Foster the entire season and leads a VT defense that helped the Hokies become the first ACC team to post back-to-back shutouts against Power Five foes for the first time since 1978.

Other finalists for the award are DL Ron'Dell Carter of James Madison and QB Bryce Perkins of Virginia. The award will be presented in Richmond on Sunday, Dec. 15.