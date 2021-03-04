HokieHaven - Ravenscroft Sophomore Picks Up First Offer

Comeh Emuobor picked up his first offer on Wednesday when Virginia Tech called him to extend an offer. “It’s great, I’m truly blessed but I still have a lot of work to do.” Emuobor continued, “Coach (Chester) Frazier and I talk every week, so it was just another call. Then he said it, he offered. He told me they love my game and that I would fit perfectly in their program.”

Tracking as one of the top players in what is shaping up to be a deep North Carolina 2023 class, the Ravenscroft wing is in contact with multiple programs. “I would describe my game as a pure two-guard who is a three-level scorer. I can defend, pass, and rebound. I lead by example and am vocal.” Emuobor said, “I’ve also been in contact with Clemson, NC State and NC A&T.” Emuobor led Ravenscroft to an undefeated conference championship and a trip to the state semifinals this season. Sophomore Emuobor led the team in scoring at 17 per game while also grabbing eight rebounds and dishing three assists.