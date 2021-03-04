HokieHaven - Ravenscroft Sophomore Picks Up First Offer

Ravenscroft Sophomore Picks Up First Offer
Comeh Emuobor picked up his first offer on Wednesday when Virginia Tech called him to extend an offer.
“It’s great, I’m truly blessed but I still have a lot of work to do.” Emuobor continued, “Coach (Chester) Frazier and I talk every week, so it was just another call. Then he said it, he offered. He told me they love my game and that I would fit perfectly in their program.”
Tracking as one of the top players in what is shaping up to be a deep North Carolina 2023 class, the Ravenscroft wing is in contact with multiple programs.
“I would describe my game as a pure two-guard who is a three-level scorer. I can defend, pass, and rebound. I lead by example and am vocal.” Emuobor said, “I’ve also been in contact with Clemson, NC State and NC A&T.”
Emuobor led Ravenscroft to an undefeated conference championship and a trip to the state semifinals this season. Sophomore Emuobor led the team in scoring at 17 per game while also grabbing eight rebounds and dishing three assists.
The Shaw Report
Comeh Emuobor is a hyper-athletic wing, that is the first thing that jumps off the page at you. If he gets a head of steam toward the basket, the lengthy wing will take off and can put his head at the rim. Watch his game for a little longer and you notice the IQ in the half court. He has a breakdown handle from the wing, he is a good cutter off the ball, and he can pass the ball well enough to act as a secondary ball handler at times. With his pop and length, he also has the upside to be a high-level defender. A lot to like here moving forward.