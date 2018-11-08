Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. The midpoint of the NFL season is upon us and a look at the top rookies and where they came from is due. We continue our Top 15 today with Nos. 4-6, with all three on the defensive side of the ball.

*****

The skinny: Fitzpatrick committed to Alabama during the spring before his senior season, but rumors persisted that Florida State was still a major player. Despite taking an official visit to Tallahassee during his senior season, he still stuck with the Tide on National Signing Day. Fitzpatrick, who was an immediate contributor in Tuscaloosa, quickly became a leader on the defensive unit and was named a consensus All-American after the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Drafted with the 11th overall pick by Miami, he has continued to excel with the Dolphins, with 49 tackles, one interception, one tackle for a loss and four pass break-ups. Farrell’s take: I watched Fitzpatrick since he was a freshman in high school. He has always been a five-star talent, but scouting him so much might have led to expectations that were too high. It's why we moved him from cornerback to safety in the end because he struggled in solo coverage against elite wide receivers. So much for that, huh? Fitzpatrick's instant impact as a freshman on the Alabama defense was amazing and he took it to the next level each year. The Dolphins are very happy with this pick as he can do so much.

*****

The skinny: Edmunds decided to play with his brothers at Virginia Tech, which led to his commitment to the Hokies during the summer before his senior season. Maryland, where his father played, was also a player but was not able to outpace the Hokies. Edmunds enjoyed a fantastic 2017 season in Blacksburg and skipped his senior season.

Selected with the 16th overall pick by Buffalo, he has performed like a veteran this fall with the Bills, currently totaling 62 tackles, three tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and seven pass break-ups. Farrell’s take: With good length and a great frame to build on, Edmunds was a four-star out of high school and had his senior season cut short with a broken collarbone. Edmunds had good athleticism, projected as an outside linebacker with speed and perhaps was a bit under-ranked coming out because of the lost time to injury. His tackling ability improved greatly in college under Bud Foster, and now he’s considered a steal for the Bills at No. 16 overall. He has a chance to be an absolute star and is off to a great start.

*****