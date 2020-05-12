Unlike most of his 2021 peers, the coronavirus pandemic has not significantly impacted the recruitment of Jayden Thomas. The four-star wide receiver out of Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy had planned to attend one spring game but otherwise he was set to spend most of his free time playing baseball. His recruitment is expected to go well into the fall, but here's how things appear to stand as of today.

1. MICHIGAN

Since Jim Harbaugh made a stop at Pace Academy to check on Thomas late in January, the Wolverines have been high on Thomas' list. He has connected with offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and likes the opportunity he would have in Ann Arbor. Michigan has one receiver committed, and wants more, so once visits are allowed again, a trip up north is likely for Thomas.

2. ARKANSAS

Thomas had planned to attend Arkansas' spring game but that trip was canceled due to the pandemic. Thomas knows Sam Pittman from Pittman's time at Georgia, he knows running backs coach Jermaine Smith from his days at Cedar Grove High, so there are some strong connections in Fayetteville. Some may not be thinking Arkansas when talking Thomas’ recruitment, but this SEC program is right in the thick of this race.

3. NOTRE DAME

The Irish have always been high on Thomas’ list. When talking about the programs recruiting him hardest over the last six weeks, Notre Dame was the first he mentioned. Thomas likes the history in South Bend and knows what the university offers academically. If Notre Dame pursues, the Irish will be a program to watch.

4. VIRGINIA TECH

Thomas is familiar with the staff and what goes on at Virginia Tech. This is a program he has been in regular contact with for well over a year. Thomas sees an opportunity to play early at Virginia Tech and this could be a program squarely in the mix as we progress into the fall.

5. GEORGIA