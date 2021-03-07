HokieHaven - Ranking the Contenders: Amarion Brown

Amarion Brown is one of the more interesting prospects in the 2022 class because he keeps quiet about which programs look best and does not give away many hints about his front-runners. But that changed in recent days when the four-star receiver from Stuart (Fla.) Martin County released his top six of Rutgers, Florida, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State and Pittsburgh making the cut. In today’s Ranking The Contenders, we look at Brown’s six front-runners and put them in order of likelihood where he will commit:

1. FLORIDA

The Gators are in a great spot for Brown since it’s the only in-state school on his list and the four-star receiver has an excellent relationship with position coach Billy Gonzales and others on Florida’s staff. Brown knows Florida is going to throw the ball, coach Dan Mullen is going to have inventive ways to get the ball in his hands and Gainesville is less than four hours from home. The Gators have to like where they stand with the four-star receiver right now.

2. RUTGERS

If Rutgers ends up landing Brown it’s because of sheer determination and constantly recruiting not only the four-star receiver but his mother as well. Recently, Brown told NJ.com that Rutgers was his favorite and his relationship with receivers coach Tiquan Underwood is really strong. The attention that Rutgers’ staff is giving Brown will be something for the four-star to seriously consider but the question will be in the end whether he can be convinced to go that far away from home.

3. OREGON

The Ducks have been one of the dream schools for a while for Brown and Oregon has made him one of the priorities at receiver in this recruiting class but there’s also a sense that there could be others a little higher on the list. If Oregon’s coaching staff ramps up interest with the Martin County standout and could maybe even get him on campus after the dead period then the Ducks would have a better chance.

4. VIRGINIA TECH

After Florida and Rutgers, there seems to be a distinct drop-off to the other front-runners and this is where we find Virginia Tech. The Hokies are right in that cluster of programs that have a shot at landing Martin and the coaching staff has worked hard to stay involved so it’s a credit to them that they’re in the top six. But here’s the question: What move can Virginia Tech make to commit with Florida and Rutgers at the top?

T-5. MISSISSIPPI STATE/PITTSBURGH