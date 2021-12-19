Raheem Blackshear will head to the NFL after Pinstripe Bowl

There is just one game remaining in Raheem Blackshear's Hokies career. The senior running back will head to the Draft after the Pinstripe Bowl.

Blackshear was Virginia Tech's leading rusher in 2021, gaining 714 yards on 121 carries (5.9 per carry) and scoring six touchdowns. He was also the team's fourth-leading receiver with 23 grabs for 244 yards and another TD. He had 434 combined yards and two rushing touchdowns in his junior campaign, as well.

Blackshear began his college career at Rutgers, where he was the team's third-leading rusher in 2017 and top tailback in 2018 (despite choosing to transfer after four games in the 2019 season, he still finished as the fifth-leading rusher). He was declared eligible to compete for VT immediately with just days to spare in the 2020 preseason.

His departure is no surprise, given that he would have had to take advantage of the NCAA's eligibility freeze for the 2020 season to even be able to stick around for one more year, and sticking through the growing pains of a new staff is understandably something he didn't have much interest in.