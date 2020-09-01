HokieHaven - Raheem Blackshear's appeal for immediate eligibility granted

Raheem Blackshear's appeal for immediate eligibility granted
Virginia Tech has been clear in its position on the seemingly arbitrary nature of NCAA transfer waiver decisions. Finally, one has gone in the Hokies' favor.
After initially having his transfer waiver denied by the NCAA, Rutgers transfer Raheem Blackshear will be able to compete during his first year in Blacksburg after the athletic department's appeal was granted.
Sources indicate - and his teammates have begun to celebrate on social media - that Blackshear can suit up and compete in 2020.
In his time at Rutgers, Blackshear ran 211 times for 912 yards (4.3 per carry) and six touchdowns. He also caught 80 passes for 810 yards and another six touchdowns, and a hybrid RB/receiver/slot role is potentially in the future for the 5-9, 195-pounder.
Justin Fuente mentioned him just this week as a piece the staff would be upset to have unavailable. Now, that won't be a situation they must deal with.
