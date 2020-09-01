HokieHaven - Raheem Blackshear's appeal for immediate eligibility granted

Virginia Tech has been clear in its position on the seemingly arbitrary nature of NCAA transfer waiver decisions. Finally, one has gone in the Hokies' favor.

After initially having his transfer waiver denied by the NCAA, Rutgers transfer Raheem Blackshear will be able to compete during his first year in Blacksburg after the athletic department's appeal was granted.

Sources indicate - and his teammates have begun to celebrate on social media - that Blackshear can suit up and compete in 2020.