Raheem Blackshear named ACC running back of the week

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Virginia Tech RB Raheem Blackshear has been named the ACC Running Back of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Blackshear (5-9, 198) rushed 12 times for a career-high 117 yards with a 20-yard touchdown and added two receptions for 40 yards, including a 13-yard TD catch. The game was Blackshear’s fourth career 100-yard rushing performance and his first in a Tech uniform. The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native leads the Hokies in rushing this season with 101 carries for 542 yards and five touchdowns.

Blackshear’s honor marks the fourth time this season a Tech player has received a weekly award from the ACC. DB Chamarri Conner (9/7), WR Tayvion Robinson (9/27) and WR Tré Turner (11/1) have all made the conference’s team of the week in 2021. It’s also the second time that Tech has had a running back honored this week after RB Keshawn King made the Paul Hornung Honor Roll on Monday.

Blackshear and the Hokies (5-5, 3-3 ACC) are set to travel to the Sunshine State for a 7:30 p.m. ET matchup with Miami (5-5, 3-3 ACC) on Saturday. The game will be televised nationally on ACC Network.