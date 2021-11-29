Raheem Blackshear named ACC RB of the week

New football coach? Don't miss a second of the search by taking care of our RIVALS2021 discount, available only through Dec.3 Take advantage today and follow the blow-by-blow of the search! Click here for full details .





Blackshear (5-9, 198) rushed 18 times for a career-high 169 yards, including a career-long 50-yard rush and an 18-yard touchdown run, at Virginia on Saturday. The game marked his fifth 100-yard rushing game and his second in a Tech uniform. The Philadelphia native led Tech in rushing during the regular season season with 121 carries for 714 yards and a team-high six touchdowns.

The honor marks Blackshear’s second ACC Running Back of Week accolade this season after earning the award on Nov. 15 following a 1117-yard rushing performance versus Duke. It also marks the fifth time this year that a Tech player was honored by the ACC. DB Chamarri Conner (Sept. 7), WR Tayvion Robinson (Sept. 27) and WR Tré Turner (Nov. 1) have also made the conference’s team of the week in 2021.

Blackshear and the Hokies are currently awaiting their bowl selection after a thrilling 29-24 win against Virginia in the Commonwealth Clash on Saturday secured bowl eligibility. This season will be the 34th in Tech history that the program will play in a bowl game.