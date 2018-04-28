They'll find out their fates with one option Tuesday, when Edina (Minn.) four-star Quinn Carroll announces his college commitment. He will make the choice live on the late local news in the Twin Cities area:

An EXCLUSIVE announcement by Minnesota's top high school football player is coming Tuesday, May 1 at 10 p.m. on @kare11 ! @EHSHornetsFB 's @q_ocarroll will tell @rshaver11 which D-I football program he has chosen! Here's a preview: https://t.co/RHLNMScmJK pic.twitter.com/btX50rxMZI

The majority of the competition in Carroll's final six comes from the Midwest: Big Ten programs Minnesota, Ohio state, Penn State, and Wisconsin, plus Indiana-based Notre Dame. However, the Hokies' status as a geographic outlier may not be as damaging as it could look on the face. They have a connection of their own.

Carroll's older brother Collin was a long-snapper in Blacksburg, starting at all three snapping positions in the 2008-11 seasons. The elder Carroll accompanied his little brother on his official visit to Virginia Tech the weekend of April 13 (at which time Collin was able to catch up with some of his former teammates). Quinn then followed with official trips to Notre Dame and Penn State over the course of the following week.

Carroll held offers from nearly every program in the country (Alabama, Michigan, and USC, to name a few) before narrowing his list to the final six. At 6-6, 280 pounds, the four-star is ranked the No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 33 overall prospect nationally, and the top player in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

It is likely the Irish and the hometown Golden Gophers (both parents attended the University of Minnesota, and another older brother, Preston, is a student there now) are the top contenders, along with VT. The connections the youngest Carroll boy built with the Hokie program while watching his oldest brother suit up in Orange and Maroon hopefully help lead another Carroll to Blacksburg.