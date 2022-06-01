Quiet period begins, and camp season is here!

Since mid-April, major college football programs have been operating in an Evaluation Period.

By NCAA rule, that means the 10 on-field coaches could get out and not only visit high schools to meet with prep coaches, but watch players go through workouts at their schools, meet with teachers and administrators, and begin to cast a net for the recruiting classes of 2023 and beyond. For a coaching staff that is new to VT and was put together over the Winter, it was a crucial time to play catch-up on the recruiting trail.

Now, a Quiet Period is here. That means no more off-campus visits from the staff getting out to see prospects. However, it doesn't mean there will be no face-to-face contact. If anything, the dawn of this period means even more opportunity for the staff to see players.

It will just happen in Blacksburg. Camp season is here.