He was in Blacksburg last Fall for the Hokies' game against Pittsburgh, and was impressed by Lane Stadium. But Enter Sandman under the lights? The Hokies' 27-10 victory over Boston College was a whole new level.

"This was my second game day visit at VT, because I came up last fall as a recruit for the Pittsburgh game," he explained. "This was my first time being here for a night game and it was amazing. Hokie Nation showed up and showed out.

"I’ve not been to many places that gameday truly rocks you to your core. A packed-out Lane Stadium, with everyone jumping to Enter Sandman... that's what college football is all about. VT has a very talented team and they are coached by a great group of coaches, so I knew they would bring the heat in all three phases of the game."

Tillery almost didn't get a chance to experience the atmosphere in the first place. He'd previously scheduled a different visit. But when the lifelong Hokie fan had the opportunity to see one of college football's best atmospheres, he had to reshuffle the schedule.

"Coach [Mike] Villagrana sent me the invite earlier last week for the game," he explained. "I had a visit scheduled at another school for Sept. 10 but I was able to reschedule it for next month. My family and I have been fans of the VT program for a very long time. Some of my earliest memories of VT was when Mike Vick played for the program."

More important from a recruiting perspective than the game itself was the time spent with the Hokies' coaching staff. Tillery holds an early offer from FCS Mississippi Valley State, but is hoping to continue seeing college attention pick up. Earning Power-5 options requires getting a chance to speak with Power-5 coaches and build connections.

Tillery sat down with quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn and North Carolina area recruiter Shawn Quinn before the game, and was pleased to hear that they've been keeping a close eye on his progress (he's completing 60% of his passes with six TD throws, and has run for 250 yards and five touchdowns while leading his team to a 3-1 record).

"I was able to speak to my position coach, Coach Glenn, and also my recruiting coach, Quinn," he said. "Both asked how my season was going so far and they said that they had watched my updated highlight film."

Tillery was in Chapel Hill to see North Carolina's season opener, and will travel to Appalachian State next weekend - when the program just an hour down the road will host College Gameday. Beyond that, he has big plans, but wants to keep some flexibility in when his other upcoming visits slot into the schedule

"I won’t get too specific with dates but over the next two and a half months, I am planning to visit: App State, NC State, Duke, UConn, Maryland, Florida and UNC-Charlotte."