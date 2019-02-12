Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-12 10:02:27 -0600') }} football Edit

Purdue, IU among first offers for in-state 2022 QB prospect

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals
@JoshHelmholdt
Recruiting Analyst

WESTFIELD, Ind. - Fort Branch sits in the southwestern corner of Indiana, down where the Hoosier State is closely bordered by Illinois and Kentucky. It is not heavily-recruited for college football...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}