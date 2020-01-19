News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-19 11:09:13 -0600') }} football Edit

PSU makes great first impression on 2021 Rivals250 DE Naquan Brown

Naquan Brown
Naquan Brown (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

One of the top ranked players to visit Penn State over the weekend was 2021 Rivals250 prospect Naquan Brown. The Virginia Beach (Va.) Ocean Lakes standout could end up playing defensive end or outside linebacker at the next level. This was Brown’s first visit to Happy Valley and he was not disappointed.

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}