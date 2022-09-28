The main thing people were asking Coach Pry about was this past week’s lack of a run game against West Virginia when it had been so prominent in their first 3 games. Pry had brought up that they needed to clean up on mistakes in the blocking aspect and get more guys to execute. Another thing brought up was the overwhelming amount of penalties compared to the games against Wofford and Boston College.

Pry was questioned on whether or not there would be ramifications for those that are committing penalties and he had said that his staff and the captains are working on a policy to come up with consequences for them.

Reporters then began to ask about their prep for UNC and what kind of weather training they are going through with possibility of rain this weekend in Chapel Hill. Coach said that they are working in wet ball training, specifically for the QB’s, but also trying to get them mentally prepared for the possibility of a delay depending on how bad the rainfall is or storm near by. Also on top of the weather prep, they have been preparing for the loud crowd noise for the offense by playing loud music over the speakers during practice.

With it being an in conference opponent, Pry was asked if they would be any difference in intensity from a non-conference game, Pry replied with not at all. All games should come with the same intensity no matter the opponent, we are looking to walk out every week 1-0.

At the end of the conference, Pry was asked if Grant Wells does not play well in a game, does he have a QB in mind that can come in. Pry said that he thinks Jason Brown is a very capable QB2 and can come in if necessary.