The first question that was asked of Pry was does he feel nervous about having a very young defensive back corps.

After a bye week for the Hokies, head coach Brent Pry participated in his weekly press conference for the NC State game this Thursday. Coach Pry said that the guys got some extra needed rest, and those that don’t see the field much, got some extra work in over the past week.

“It does have me somewhat nervous but also excited for the future, coach [Derek] Jones has done a great job developing them and their time will come.”

Pry was asked if he considers this a clean slate since they’re coming off a bye week, he replied by saying “We’re still looking to be 1-0 every week. I’m still waiting on the guys to play a full game, we have to play and coach better.”

When asked about how Grant Wells has grown and developed as a player Pry had said that he has started to manage the offense better and lowered his interception ratio. While he does still need to work on his accuracy, it has gotten better since the start of the year.

One reporter brought up that the offense was able to finally get something going in the fourth quarter, asking if Pry saw anything different or a change which caused that to happen he asked Pry.

"Not really, we lost confidence early in that game after the early fumble and score," Pry replied.

To finish off the conference, Pry was asked if there was any chance of Malachi Thomas and Keshawn King playing the backfield together. Pry replied that he didn’t want to spoil anything, but that they are a great one-two punch, and that them being on the field at the same time has been discussed for the remainder of the season.