Pry Immediately began the hour-long conference by discussing the looming injuries surrounding the squad. Defensive back Dorian Strong is doubtful with a hand injury while running back Malachi Thomas is also listed as doubtful with an unspecified ankle injury. Thomas had a total of55 all purpose yards against the Wolfpack before leaving the game in the third quarter. A possible bright spot is the hopeful return of running back Keshawn King. King has averaged a team-leading 5.9 yards per carry this season, although he did not feature in Thursday's game.

Leading up to the battle of the Techs, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry and defensive tackle Cole Nelson discussed what is needed to improve after the heartbreaking loss against inter-division opponent NC State last Thursday.

An early talking point from the press was questioning how Pry’s offensive line committed eight false starts against NC State - and preventive measures for the future. Pry was quick to note that the defensive line did a great job fooling Tech by making sudden moves that caught the Hokies off-guard. It was then stressed that one of the biggest things the linemen are reviewing positional meetings is how to not flinch or react to these moves made by the defense.

Pry took a lot of positives away from an explosive Virginia Tech second-half offense, which saw three touchdowns and 256 yards tallied in the third quarter alone. He credited the success to newer formations and, changing of the tempo which he believes put the Wolfpack defense on their heels.

Looking forward, Pry and defensive lineman Cole Nelson both alluded to the strength of Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims. Sims, a dual-threat passer from Jacksonville, Fla. has been responsible for six of the team's 13 offensive touchdowns thus far. Both Pry and Nelson also stated that the defense needs to do better to find success against not just Sims, but each of the final four opponents on the 2022 slate. Nelson went as far as to point himself out as needing to win more one-on-ones against the offensive line to apply necessary pressure on the QB. Meanwhile Pry, while also focused on defensive line improvements, stated that it was crucial to cover up holes that NC State found in the Hokies' underneath coverage in the secondary.

Special teams issues was another big talking point from the conference, Pry stated that not having Cole Beck travel to last game due to illness was a massive loss. Pry has faith in new kick returner, true freshman Tucker Holloway, and states that Holloway excels in his positioning and communication which is key for this often young and often inexperienced special teams unit.

The Virginia Tech Hokies host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as both teams strive toward bowl eligibility for this season. Kickoff will take place this Saturday at 12:30 ET.