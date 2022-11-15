Large parts of Tuesday's conference were spent discussing the recent tragedy at the University of Virginia. A lynchpin of the conference was the constant support shown to coach Tony Elliot and the UVA family as a whole. Multiple times through the conference Pry reminded the press that life is bigger than the game of football,and that time with family and loved ones is precious. He also mentioned that he and coach Elliot have kept in contact and that he plans to hold a team meeting today to help discuss what happens next as a football family. He also emphasized that Virginia Tech was there for UVA, much like UVA was for Virginia Tech’s tragedy in 2007.

As things shifted towards football, Pry released injury updates on some key players. Although Dorian Strong’s hand injury is progressing well it was confirmed today that the junior cornerback is out for the year. Running back Malachi Thomas is also listed as doubtful for Saturday's game with an ankle injury sustained in Virginia Tech's 22-21 loss to NC State at the end of last month. Star kick returner Tucker Holloway is currently sick, and the team is currently unaware if he will be able to play this weekend. If he is unavailable, Pry left open the possibility of redshirting Holloway for the season, but that decision is still up in the air.

In the eyes of the Virginia Tech coaching staff, this Liberty team is very well rounded on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Jonathan Bennet was heavily mentioned as a concern for the Hokies defense. The junior was labeled as having the “it factor” by Pry. He also mentioned that the Hokies are going to need to keep tabs on wideout Demario Douglas who leads the team with 830 yards and six touchdowns to his name. Pry also credited Liberty’s defense as being able to be disruptive to any offense, and stated that it is key for the Hokies to establish a strong run offense in order to stamp their authority on Saturdays game.

Sophomore receiver Da’Wain Lofton took to the podium after Pry. He was questioned on Mansoor Delane's development throughout the season. Both Lofton and Delane had notable games last time out. Lofton had three receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown while Delane had an interception inside the Blue Devils' red zone in the 24-7 loss. Lofton noted that early in the season he was matched against Delane in practice and he was quoted saying that Delane had “exceptional recovery speed”.

Virginia Tech travels to Williams Stadium this Saturday to take on the Liberty Flames in an interconference battle. Liberty sits 8-2, meanwhile Virginia Tech is looking to kickstart any last-minute success as they sit 2-8, with a 1-6 mark in conference play. Kickoff will take place at 12 ET on ESPN+.