Following the Hokies' third consecutive loss, second-year head coach Brent Pry quickly took to the media in sunny Huntington W.Va as his side looks down the barrel of another bowl-less season, following their 24-17 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Penalties were anything but a premium for the Hokies. The Hokies committed nine total penalties, including an unnecessary roughness call on experienced linebacker Alan Tisdale.

"I think they're obviously hurtful," Pry said. "I've got to look at the game film on Alan's play. From my angle, he missed the kid. They said he came in with his forearm. We've got to be smart when a quarterback slides: that's the coaching point. You can't make it a judgment call for the official, they're going to protect that guy. So we've got to be smart. They're both coming in, the first guy was fine, they called it on Alan, he was the second one in. It's a fine line between pursuing and finishing - particularly on an active quarterback - but when he slides, you've got to do everything you can to pull off."

Although Saturday's contest ended as the Hokies fell short on time to complete the comeback, perhaps the most passionate quote of the season came from Pry following being called out with his constant, common praise often subpar Hokie performances.

"I think you look at it and you evaluate it," he said. "It's one thing to look at it live in a game, it's another thing to look at the film. That is kind of our story right now. That's a little bit who were are. We're not consistent enough to be a good team. We just, we're falling short in areas at different times in the game. Against teams that are a little better or fairly even, you can't do those things. I think we've played three pretty good teams that have played well against us. Our margin of error is just thin. We have to do a few things better. The guys understand that; they see it. We're very transparent with the players about where we're at. There's in-game conversations, but on Sunday, the conversations about where we can get better and how do we do that? We have to do a good job as coaching of IDing that, and they have to do a good job taking it and putting it into action"

The Hokies had an electric first quarter, that was opened by a versatile Kyron Drones 31-yard rush. However, that book that promised a consistent offensive performance was quickly closed. As Tech mustered just 10 more points throughout the evening.

"Yeah, we got stymied," he said. "I thought we moved the ball, we were kind of spreading the field, making them run sideline-to-sideline a little but. We had a couple of dropped balls, we had a couple of passes I think Kyron would like back. They made a couple of plays. But we got stymied, and then all of a sudden we get it going in the fourth quarter. Again, like I've said, we've got to be more consistent.. At times defensively, we looked really good today. We played really well, bunch of three-and-outs and did some good things, tackled well. But then you've got these explosive runs that really hurt us."

The Hokies once again are licking their wounds as an injury-prone Coach Pry-led squad has found is sitting 1-3 with ACC play ahead. The Hokies host the Pittsburgh Panthers next Saturday night at 8 p.m.