Pry adds three analysts to VT staff

Brent Pry continues to staff up Virginia Tech to help the Orange and Maroon compete in the ACC and nationally. A former Hokies is among those added as analysts.

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech Football head coach Brent Pry announced Thursday that he has added three additional analysts to his staff: Dyrell Roberts (offensive analyst), Jeff Carpenter (offensive analyst) and Kerry Webb (special teams analyst). That trio joins senior analyst Brian Crist and defensive analyst Xavier Adibi who were previously hired by Pry.

Roberts returns to his alma mater after starring as a wide receiver and kick returner for the Hokies (2008-12), helping Virginia Tech claim ACC Championships in 2008 and 2010, as well as the 2011 Coastal Division title. He owns Tech’s career record for kickoff return yards (1,520) after returning 61 kickoffs with one touchdown for the Hokies. He also caught 96 passes for 1,363 yards with six TDs during his collegiate career. An all-state running back at Smithfield (Va.) High School, he rushed for 2,236 yards and scored 38 touchdowns as a senior.

He spent the past three seasons as passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach at Western Illinois (2019-21) and also worked with the return men on special teams. He helped the Leathernecks rank 10th nationally in passing offense during the 2021 fall season (301.0 ypg) seasons after ranking 12th during the abbreviated 2021 spring season (293.5 ypg). WRs Dennis Houston, Tony Tate and Dallas Daniels all earned All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors under his tutelage. Houston also earned AP Third-Team honors as a senior in 2021.

Prior to Western Illinois, Roberts served as the special teams coordinator/wide receivers/co-recruiting coordinator at Norfolk State (2017-18) where WRs Marcus Taylor and Isaiah Winstead earned All-MEAC honors. In 2016, Roberts coached wide receivers and returners at Saint Joseph’s College in Indiana, where WR Tramel Glasper earned all-conference accolades playing for him.

Roberts served as special teams coordinator/passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach for Earlham College (2015) after spending the spring of that year working at ASA Junior College in New York.

Carpenter comes to Blacksburg after serving as an offensive analyst working with the offensive line at LSU (2021) as the Tigers earned a berth in the Texas Bowl. With Carpenter’s help, LSU racked up 321 rushing yards in a 49-42 victory over No. 20 Florida (10/16/21), marking the squad’s best single-game rushing mark since the 2017 campaign. In addition, RB Ty Davis-Prince finished the season with 1,003 rushing yards and six TDs.

Prior to his stint in Baton Rouge, he spent three seasons working with Pry and current Tech offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen at Penn State (2018-20). After serving as an offensive quality control coach in 2018-19, he worked with the wide receivers as an offensive graduate assistant in 2020. During the 2019 campaign the Nittany Lions averaged 35.8 ppg and finished the season with an 11-2 record after claiming a win in the Cotton Bowl. In 2020, WR Jahan Dotson ranked 19th nationally with 884 receiving yards after posted 52 receptions with eight TDs.

Carpenter worked as quarterbacks coach at Bryant University (2017), helping QB Price Wilson set a single-season school record program with 3,311 passing yards. He served as a quality control coach at Princeton (2016), working with the offensive line and helping the Tigers win the Ivy League title. In 2015, he held the post of quality control assistant for the Houston Texans, who won the AFC South that season. He previously served a stint as a football operations intern with the Texas during their 2014 training camp. The Ipswich, Massachusetts native is married to his wife, Rachel, and began his career as an undergraduate assistant at Penn State (2011-14).

Webb owns an extensive coaching resume, most recently serving as nickelbacks coach/special teams coordinator at Western Carolina (2021). With the Catamounts, Webb helped WR Calvin Jones rank second in the FCS with a 31.9-yard kickoff return average after registering 18 returns with 574 yards with one TD. Meanwhile, K Richard McCollum tied for the national lead with a perfect field goal percentage, making all 12 of his attempts.

Prior to Western Carolina, Webb spent four years working as running backs coach/special teams coordinator at Valdosta State (2017-20). He played an integral role in helping the Blazers win the 2018 NCAA Division II National Championship and was part of a squad that rattled off 25 consecutive victories during his tenure. Multiple players earned postseason accolades under his direction, including RB Jamar Thompkins who was named the Gulf South Conference Offensive Freshman of the Year and K Andrew Gray, who is the school’s all-time leading scorer.

Webb served as associate head coach/wide receivers coach/special teams coordinator at Tusculum College (2016). He also worked as running backs coach/special teams coordinator at Jacksonville University (2014-15) after coaching running backs and the special teams coverage units for the Dolphins from 2007-13. He was part of squads that captured Pioneer Football League championships in 2008, 2010 and 2014.

The DeFuniak Springs, Florida native began his coaching career as a defensive graduate assistant at Valdosta State (2005-06), where he coached cornerbacks. He also served as defensive coordinator of the junior varsity team in 2005 and acted as the junior varsity head coach in 2006. Webb began his football career as a student video assistant at the University of Florida (2001-2004).