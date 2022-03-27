Prolific three-star 2024 DB Brody Barnhardt updates recruiting

FORT MILL, S.C. – If a sophomore season is to set the tone on the field for the next two years, Brody Barnhardt accomplished the job and then some. Knocking out jokers for Charlotte’s Providence Day as a safety, Barnhardt earned three-star recruiting status with five early offers coming his way.

When the opposition had the pigskin, from one snap to the next Barnhardt was making a play. The super sophomore tallied 100 stops with six picks. If hitting the 100-tackle mark wasn’t enough, he got in on the Chargers’ offense carrying the rock 18 times for 147 yards with two scores and caught for passes for 31 more yards.

The offers in-hand are from Charlotte, East Carolina, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. The next round of offerees will span the Big Ten, ACC, and SEC.

“Clemson, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Maryland, Louisville, NC State has shown a lot of interest, Wake Forest, and Kentucky,” Barnhardt said.

A visit to ECU was planned but had to be pushed. Another trip to Virginia Tech is in the works. Both teams should see Barnhardt soon.

“I was supposed to go to ECU last week, but I had a spring break trip planned,” Barnhardt stated. “I will go coming up. I am going to Virginia Tech next month.”

Barnhardt spoke about his relationship with the Hokies coaching staff.

“I had a great relationship with the previous coaches that were there,” Barnhardt said. “I love their facilities. I have only been able to talk on the phone with coach (Derek) Jones (RC/CB) and coach (Pierson) Prioleau (DB). I will hopefully go up there and get to know the new coaches now.”

The next time in Blacksburg will be Barnhardt’s fourth time with the Hokies.

“I have been to Virginia Tech three different times,” Barnhardt stated. “I went on a camp there, then I had a visit after that, and I went up for two other visits.”

After seeing ECU and Virginia Tech, Barnhardt wants to visit the Mountaineers.

“Their safeties coach (Dontae Wright) came to my school; we talked, and he offered me,” Barnhardt said. “He talked a lot about West Virginia and the crazy atmosphere they have there; I want to go check it out.”

Once the spring visits have been completed, the summer college camp circuit will get Barnhardt in front of more coaches.

“I plan on camping at Clemson, Tennessee, and NC State,” Barnhardt stated. “I will probably add two more to the list.”