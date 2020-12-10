 HokieHaven - Pro Football Focus: Snap counts and grades from collapse against Clemson
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-10 10:56:44 -0600') }} football Edit

Pro Football Focus: Snap counts and grades from collapse against Clemson

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Expectations may not have been high entering Saturday's game. But VT provided a glimmer of hope before being outclassed.

What did PFF think of the individual performances? Let's take a look.

Not a premium subscriber? Join HokieHaven.com today and get a discounted membership and a $75 Nike gift card for Hokies gear! Click here for details.

Quarterback

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}