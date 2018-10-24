Virginia Tech hasn't traditionally has a huge recruiting presence in Alabama, but that hasn't stopped their pursuit of a 2019 safety. Jackson (Ala.) three-star Nehemiah Pritchett has narrowed his list to seven schools, with the Hokies among those still standing:

Auburn, Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ole Miss, and Troy join the Hokies on Pritchett's narrowed list, though he does note that he's open to programs that haven't yet offered. The eliminated include the likes of Memphis, Tulane, and Western Kentucky, along with some lower-division programs.

The 6-0, 170-pound Pritchett has yet to visit Blacksburg, but he does have roots in Old Dominion, so a potential trip is not out of the question.

What may be a bigger unknown is whether the Hokis would have room in the 2019 class for him. Despite losing a Class of 2019 commitment from defensive back Mike Sainristil earlier this week, they've loaded up in the secondary for the class, including adding safety J.R. Walker just a few weeks ago. If they don't need another player on the back-end, Pritchett may be out of luck.

With 17 commitments in a class that's only supposed to reach around 18 signees - and with a greater need still on the table in pass-rushing threats - it remains to be seen if there's room at the inn. Even if Virginia Tech doesn't ultimately land Pritchett, his interest is a clear sign that new safeties coach Tyrone Nix is making an impact in the Southeast.