How big of a concern are the snap issues going forward?

“It is a concern always, but I am fortunate to have some guys that all they know how to do is work. Especially, with [Zachariah] Hoyt, [Kyle] Chung, John Harris and [Braxton] Pfaff. All of them take snaps every day and it’s something we will work on."

Is there a final decision on who will be the starting center?

“They’ve been taking equal reps throughout the fall and it’s a day to day competition. Hoyt has played guard too and probably no one else has seen that but me. Any time I can find a guy that can snap the ball I’m going to let him snap every day because those guys are valuable. Especially someone like Chung who I think in the first quarter played center, guard and tackle.”

On if he has every had someone play three positions on the offensive line in one quarter:

“Not with one of them being center. I have had a guy play tackle, guard and then the other tackle position, but never at center.”

What is it like when you step on campus at Fork Union Military Academy to recruit?

“It’s awesome. It’s old school. One thing I feel fortunate about is having a great relationship with coach [John] Shuman. Those guys work, they’re tough, accountable and that’s all they know. When they get here they are very appreciative of where they are and the one thing about those guys is I never have to worry about how they’re going to practice because they show up with a lunch pail, if you will, in their hand and that’s what they do there. It’s fun to watch them practice. It’s old school.”

Is there something about military school that is good for the offensive line position?

“The discipline that coach Shuman has there is very valuable to us. Those guys are accountable and obviously coach Shuman being an old offensive lineman as well we recruit the same type of guys. I check there first before we branch out anywhere. It’s also valuable to get those guys for an extra year a lot of times and a lot of time, in the growth of this position, the maturity as an individual helps you as much as anything.”

Does shuffling the line combinations make it more difficult to avoid mistakes?

“Fortunately, this is a very good group. One thing they all have in common is they work. Justin Fuente and [Offensive Coordinator] Brad Cornelsen, we spend a lot of time keeping it simple, especially up front as simple as we can. Obviously, we see multiple fronts, pressure and stuff like that. We have to get prepared for those. Keeping our plan simple allows me to play as many people as I can when they’re ready and when I trust them. Fortunately, I have a larger number right now that I trust and there are a couple guys in there. I know [D’Andre] Plantin has been in there and he can fit anywhere in the line and if one guy isn’t fitting in right I can shove a guy over or him over and it allows me to have depth with guys being able to play multiple positions, or play all of the positions on one side or another. We practice like that. All of our backups get the same number of reps as the one’s in practice and that’s on purpose.”

On how important it was for everyone to get reps on the offensive line last week:

“I actually wanted to do it week one, I really did and I didn’t [get to]. Some of those guys, it was the first time they were in front of more than 2,000 people in their entire life. It’s always a curiosity of mine to see how they act. Hopefully I’ll be able to do it more often because the more people that play the better your practices are and the better your meetings are. Those guys, as long as they’re working, they’re going to get an opportunity of they have my trust and doing better than the other guy."

On has he ever had a freshman like John Harris that could come in and play two different positions:

“Yeah, but we weren’t very good. Harris is a guy that came in, he came from a great program first of all in high school. They have a great program at Mill Creek in Atlanta. He had a great summer and he is a cerebral person who figures everything out. He needs as many reps as I can give him right now. He got to center a little bit faster than I wanted him to, but he is a competitor and a prideful guy. I asked him if he could do it and he had been snapping every day, it’s not like he had never touched the ball before and he said yeah I’m good. Obviously, he has been doing well at guard also. He has a bright future for us.”

Is Harris a guy he would like to redshirt this season?

“I would like to redshirt all of them, but I want my best five out there. If he’s in one of the top two groups he’s going to play and he can help us. As long as he’s helping us to do what we’re trying to do. I kind of forget their age when they’ve proven to me that they can do it.”

Are there any concerns with Christian Darrisaw’s injury situation?

“He’ll be fine. He’ll be out there today. Him and Silas [Dzansi have had great competition everyday all camp. Having depth is a great thing and him not being out there is bothering him more than anything else. He knows he can get Wally Pipped pretty quick.”

On what won Darrisaw the starting job in the first place:

“Consistency - and Dzansi had missed two or three days with cramping issues and we couldn’t get him back. It’s been fun watching those two. They both went to Fork Union, not at the same time but they are close and they compete every day I’m gaining comfortability with both of them being in there. Both of them have unbelievable futures a head of them and hopefully they have great snaps ahead of them this year.”